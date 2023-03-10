Sasquatch Strength

Sasquatch Strength

Group functional training
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$198K - $326K
Units as of 2021
4 100.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Sasquatch Strength is a fitness concept franchise that aims to change its members' mindset towards fitness. Its end goal is to make members desire to engage in fitness for life rather than with timed, in-gym sessions. The founding location boasts a 400-square-foot facility with top-of-the-line equipment and plenty of room to stretch out and get pumped, a massage room, a dedicated mobility area, and an in-house chiropractor.  

Founded in 2014, Sasquatch Strength became the answer to founder Isaac Vaisberg’s longing for personalized, purpose-based fitness programming, which was essentially unheard of in his area at the time. 

In 2019, Sasquatch Strength opened itself to franchisees and now has several locations across the United States. Sasquatch Strength is actively seeking to expand its reach and add more franchisees to its arsenal.

Why You May Want To Start a Sasquatch Strength Franchise

If you're into fitness and believe that it should be a lifestyle and lifetime commitment, then you may find owning a Sasquatch Strength franchise to be rewarding. You don't need any experience as a gym owner because the franchisor will provide all the necessary training for you and your staff. 

If you do some research, you will find that gym and fitness concepts tend to rank highly in their industry for franchising each year. This means that while Sasquatch Strength has its own attractions as a brand, the industry in which it moves can give franchisees a default advantage.  

What Might Make a Sasquatch Strength Franchise a Good Choice?

Sasquatch Strength may stand out due to its highly personalized approach to fitness, where the focus is on the person, not the workout. It draws on an executive team's combined expert experience of more than 50 years as a business. On top of what it believes to be an exceptionally branded equipment package, Sasquatch Strength also offers franchisees multiple potential opportunities such as personalized training, memberships, proprietary supplements, seasonal apparel, and nutrition counseling.  

Opening a Sasquatch Strength franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Sasquatch Strength Franchise

As you decide if opening a Sasquatch Strength franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Sasquatch Strength franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the Sasquatch Strength franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Sasquatch Strength franchising team questions. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Sasquatch Strength

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2014
Parent Company
Franchise Founders
Leadership
Isaac Vaisberg, CEO
Corporate Address
5201 Blue Lagoon Dr., #800
Miami, FL 33126
Social
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
4 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sasquatch Strength franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$198,400 - $326,400
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6.5%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Sasquatch Strength has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
33 hours
Classroom Training
47 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Sasquatch Strength? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Sasquatch Strength.

Now Massage, The

Massage services
Request Info

F45 Training

Fitness studios
Ranked #42
Learn More

Stride

Indoor running studios
Request Info

Great Clips

Hair salons
Ranked #23
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing