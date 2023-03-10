Sasquatch Strength is a fitness concept franchise that aims to change its members' mindset towards fitness. Its end goal is to make members desire to engage in fitness for life rather than with timed, in-gym sessions. The founding location boasts a 400-square-foot facility with top-of-the-line equipment and plenty of room to stretch out and get pumped, a massage room, a dedicated mobility area, and an in-house chiropractor.

Founded in 2014, Sasquatch Strength became the answer to founder Isaac Vaisberg’s longing for personalized, purpose-based fitness programming, which was essentially unheard of in his area at the time.

In 2019, Sasquatch Strength opened itself to franchisees and now has several locations across the United States. Sasquatch Strength is actively seeking to expand its reach and add more franchisees to its arsenal.

Why You May Want To Start a Sasquatch Strength Franchise

If you're into fitness and believe that it should be a lifestyle and lifetime commitment, then you may find owning a Sasquatch Strength franchise to be rewarding. You don't need any experience as a gym owner because the franchisor will provide all the necessary training for you and your staff.

If you do some research, you will find that gym and fitness concepts tend to rank highly in their industry for franchising each year. This means that while Sasquatch Strength has its own attractions as a brand, the industry in which it moves can give franchisees a default advantage.

What Might Make a Sasquatch Strength Franchise a Good Choice?

Sasquatch Strength may stand out due to its highly personalized approach to fitness, where the focus is on the person, not the workout. It draws on an executive team's combined expert experience of more than 50 years as a business. On top of what it believes to be an exceptionally branded equipment package, Sasquatch Strength also offers franchisees multiple potential opportunities such as personalized training, memberships, proprietary supplements, seasonal apparel, and nutrition counseling.

Opening a Sasquatch Strength franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Sasquatch Strength Franchise

As you decide if opening a Sasquatch Strength franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Sasquatch Strength franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the Sasquatch Strength franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Sasquatch Strength franchising team questions.