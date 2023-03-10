Signing out of account, Standby...
Sasquatch Strength is a fitness concept franchise that aims to change its members' mindset towards fitness. Its end goal is to make members desire to engage in fitness for life rather than with timed, in-gym sessions. The founding location boasts a 400-square-foot facility with top-of-the-line equipment and plenty of room to stretch out and get pumped, a massage room, a dedicated mobility area, and an in-house chiropractor.
Founded in 2014, Sasquatch Strength became the answer to founder Isaac Vaisberg’s longing for personalized, purpose-based fitness programming, which was essentially unheard of in his area at the time.
In 2019, Sasquatch Strength opened itself to franchisees and now has several locations across the United States. Sasquatch Strength is actively seeking to expand its reach and add more franchisees to its arsenal.
Why You May Want To Start a Sasquatch Strength Franchise
If you're into fitness and believe that it should be a lifestyle and lifetime commitment, then you may find owning a Sasquatch Strength franchise to be rewarding. You don't need any experience as a gym owner because the franchisor will provide all the necessary training for you and your staff.
If you do some research, you will find that gym and fitness concepts tend to rank highly in their industry for franchising each year. This means that while Sasquatch Strength has its own attractions as a brand, the industry in which it moves can give franchisees a default advantage.
What Might Make a Sasquatch Strength Franchise a Good Choice?
Sasquatch Strength may stand out due to its highly personalized approach to fitness, where the focus is on the person, not the workout. It draws on an executive team's combined expert experience of more than 50 years as a business. On top of what it believes to be an exceptionally branded equipment package, Sasquatch Strength also offers franchisees multiple potential opportunities such as personalized training, memberships, proprietary supplements, seasonal apparel, and nutrition counseling.
Opening a Sasquatch Strength franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
How To Open a Sasquatch Strength Franchise
As you decide if opening a Sasquatch Strength franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Sasquatch Strength franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
To be part of the Sasquatch Strength franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Sasquatch Strength franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Sasquatch Strength
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Fitness
- Founded
- 2014
- Parent Company
- Franchise Founders
- Leadership
- Isaac Vaisberg, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
5201 Blue Lagoon Dr., #800
Miami, FL 33126
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2019 (4 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 7
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 4 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sasquatch Strength franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $45,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $198,400 - $326,400
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Sasquatch Strength has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 33 hours
- Classroom Training
- 47 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3-4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
