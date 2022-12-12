- Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$439K - $1.1M
- Units as of 2024
-
1 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview
About Scary Strokes
|Industry
|Children's Businesses
|Related Categories
|Adventure Parks/Entertainment Centers, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Sports
|Founded
|2016
|Leadership
|LaNeta Roth, CEO
|Corporate Address
|
2960 Technology Pl., #106
Waldorf, MD 20601
|Social
|Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|2023 (1 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|12
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Canada
|# of Units
|1 (as of 2024)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Scary Strokes franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$35,000
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$439,200 - $1,084,500
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$1,000,000
|
Cash Requirement
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
|$10,000
|
Veteran Incentives
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
|10% off franchise fee
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|7%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|1%
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|10 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|Third Party Financing
|Scary Strokes has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|On-The-Job Training
|36 hours
|Classroom Training
|57 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Site Selection
|Marketing Support
|
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|Yes
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|# of employees required to run
|10
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|No
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Scary Strokes.
Rumble Boxing
- description
- Boxing fitness studios
XP League
- description
- Youth esports leagues
Little Gym, The
- description
- Child-development/fitness programs
American Poolplayers Association
- description
- Recreational billiard leagues
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
This Sleep Company Is Combining 2 Key Factors to Transform the $40 Billion Mattress Industry — And It Just Made Another Major Move
Explore how Amerisleep's unique approach to franchising — with low startup costs and no inventory requirements — sets a new standard in the mattress market.
The Top Franchise Brands Growing Globally
While our main Fastest-Growing Franchises list focuses on North American growth, more and more brands are looking to grow worldwide. These are the 25 that had the greatest franchise growth outside the U.S. and Canada from July 2022 to July 2023.
This Chicken Chain Opens a New Location Every 3.5 Hours — Thanks in Part to an Unusual Menu Strategy
With locations spanning 149 countries, KFC has cemented its status as the fastest-growing retail brand under the Yum! Brands umbrella and a key driver of its overall success.
These Women-Founded Franchises Surpassed a Major Milestone — Against the Odds. Here's How They Did It.
Discover the stories of female trailblazers who not only founded but propelled successful businesses beyond 100 franchises — a few of them several times over — reshaping industries and leaving an indelible mark.
From Global Giants Like Taco Bell and McDonald's to Emerging Brands Like Crumbl, These Are The Top 15 Fast Food Franchises
Fast food/QSR franchises offer significant entrepreneurial opportunities, including extensive resources, support systems and brand recognition provided by their parent companies.
It's Equal Pay Day — These 5 Franchises Have Made Public Pledges for Pay Equality.
These efforts by franchises to address the Gender Wage Gap are vital steps towards creating a more inclusive and fair workplace, highlighting the broader movement towards gender equality in the corporate world.