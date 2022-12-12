Scary Strokes

Family entertainment centers
Initial investment
$439K - $1.1M
Units as of 2024
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Scary Strokes

Industry Children's Businesses
Related Categories Adventure Parks/Entertainment Centers, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Sports
Founded 2016
Leadership LaNeta Roth, CEO
Corporate Address 2960 Technology Pl., #106
Waldorf, MD 20601
Social Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units 1 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Scary Strokes franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$35,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$439,200 - $1,084,500
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$10,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Scary Strokes has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 36 hours
Classroom Training 57 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 10
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
