Scout and Molly's Boutique

Women's clothing and accessories
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$319K - $388K
Units as of 2025
19 Decrease 17% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Scout and Molly's Boutique

Industry Retail
Related Categories Apparel & Accessories
Founded 2002
Parent Company FranLogic Scout Development LLC
Leadership Mike Mercado, COO
Corporate Address 640 Freedom Business Center Dr.. #131
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2014 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ 8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 19 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Scout and Molly's Boutique franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$60,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$319,000 - $388,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$450,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$300,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
$1,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
20 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Scout and Molly's Boutique has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 24 hours
Classroom Training 24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 4
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Scout and Molly's Boutique.

ClaimTek Systems

description
Medical billing and practice management solutions

'Til We Meet Again

description
Custom caskets, urns and memorial products

Kase, The

description
Mobile device accessories

Sylvan Learning

description
Supplemental education, STEM camps, college prep

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

This Family-Friendly Brand Is Snapping Up Vacant Stores — And Building a $600 Million Business in the Process

As national retailers shutter locations, Urban Air Adventure Park is transforming empty big-box stores into family destinations that drive foot traffic and revenue for retail centers.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

A Major Restaurant Operator Just Cashed Out of One of Its Biggest Brands — Here's Why

The sale marks a strategic shift — and is a sign of how fast-food giants are rethinking growth.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

These Are the Top Retail Franchises for 2025, According to the Franchise 500

These retail brands are proving there's still a big opportunity in brick-and-mortar franchising.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Franchise Success Isn't Automatic — It's Earned. Here's How to Do It Right.

Many franchise candidates fall for the "it runs itself" myth. Here's why hands-on ownership is the only real path to success.

By Rob Lancit
Franchise

Most Acquisitions Fail — Here's How to Make Yours the Exception

Buying a company is the easy part. The challenge is getting your new team to feel like part of the same firm.

By Jeff Helfgott
Franchise

This Fast-Food Powerhouse Is Getting a Makeover. Here's What Customers Can Expect.

Wendy's is rolling out Project Fresh, a consumer-focused overhaul that promises faster drive-thrus, smarter ordering tech and a refreshed menu.

By Carl Stoffers
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing