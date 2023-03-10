Sculpture Hospitality was started by seasoned experts who wished to transform the hospitality industry from the inside out. Through the "Art of Sculpture," the brand fashioned itself as a one-stop-shop for the inventory management needs of customers running bars and restaurants.

Started in 1987, Sculpture Hospitality moved to fill a gap in the inventory management market. As a game-changer for restaurants and bars, the brand helped clients using their innovative inventory management solutions to drive growth.

Over the years, Sculpture Hospitality has shown that running a restaurant or bar is both an art and science.

Sculpture Hospitality began franchising in 1990. It now has over 200 U.S. franchises, as well as a presence in more than 30 other countries.

Why You May Want to Start a Sculpture Hospitality Franchise

Food and beverage is a multi-billion dollar industry. As a result, growth may be determined by the efficiency of operations. Sculpture Hospitality seems to be right in the middle of the action with a mission to help food and beverage providers maximize their potential through inventory management.

Sculpture Hospitality's services are diverse and include full-service in-house options, shared inventory, and self-serve options. The company even offers DIY customers training programs that fit their preferences.

The brand's achievements are recognized in the industry. Sculpture Hospitality has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Sculpture Hospitality Franchise a Good Choice?

A unique advantage of running a Sculpture Hospitality franchise may be its management technologies. With customers seeking the assistance of experts to optimize their margins, Sculpture Hospitality's services could even "sell themselves." With its inventory management technologies, the brand has built a reputation for helping customers discover opportunities and get results.

To be part of the Sculpture Hospitality team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

As you decide if opening a Sculpture Hospitality franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Sculpture Hospitality franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a Sculpture Hospitality Franchise

Setting up a Sculpture Hospitality franchise starts by entering into a legal agreement that allows you to operate a unit. A typical franchise agreement runs for 20 years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement at the conclusion of the contract if they meet the Sculpture Hospitality requirements.

Before opening a Sculpture Hospitality franchise, the company usually takes franchisees through a multi-day training program. Franchisees with Sculpture Hospitality can do training from the corporate offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, or through online modules. Your local regional director may also offer follow-up training and in-market support.

Sculpture Hospitality may be home to revolutionary innovation with a difference. As a franchisee, you can assist bars and restaurants benefit from world-class food and beverage inventory management solutions.