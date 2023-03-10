Sculpture Hospitality
Sculpture Hospitality was started by seasoned experts who wished to transform the hospitality industry from the inside out. Through the "Art of Sculpture," the brand fashioned itself as a one-stop-shop for the inventory management needs of customers running bars and restaurants. 

Started in 1987, Sculpture Hospitality moved to fill a gap in the inventory management market. As a game-changer for restaurants and bars, the brand helped clients using their innovative inventory management solutions to drive growth. 

Over the years, Sculpture Hospitality has shown that running a restaurant or bar is both an art and science. 

Sculpture Hospitality began franchising in 1990. It now has over 200 U.S. franchises, as well as a presence in more than 30 other countries.

Why You May Want to Start a Sculpture Hospitality Franchise

Food and beverage is a multi-billion dollar industry. As a result, growth may be determined by the efficiency of operations. Sculpture Hospitality seems to be right in the middle of the action with a mission to help food and beverage providers maximize their potential through inventory management.

Sculpture Hospitality's services are diverse and include full-service in-house options, shared inventory, and self-serve options. The company even offers DIY customers training programs that fit their preferences. 

The brand's achievements are recognized in the industry. Sculpture Hospitality has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Sculpture Hospitality Franchise a Good Choice?

A unique advantage of running a Sculpture Hospitality franchise may be its management technologies. With customers seeking the assistance of experts to optimize their margins, Sculpture Hospitality's services could even "sell themselves." With its inventory management technologies, the brand has built a reputation for helping customers discover opportunities and get results. 

To be part of the Sculpture Hospitality team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

As you decide if opening a Sculpture Hospitality franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Sculpture Hospitality franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a Sculpture Hospitality Franchise

Setting up a Sculpture Hospitality franchise starts by entering into a legal agreement that allows you to operate a unit. A typical franchise agreement runs for 20 years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement at the conclusion of the contract if they meet the Sculpture Hospitality requirements.

Before opening a Sculpture Hospitality franchise, the company usually takes franchisees through a multi-day training program. Franchisees with Sculpture Hospitality can do training from the corporate offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, or through online modules. Your local regional director may also offer follow-up training and in-market support. 

Sculpture Hospitality may be home to revolutionary innovation with a difference. As a franchisee, you can assist bars and restaurants benefit from world-class food and beverage inventory management solutions. 

Company Overview

About Sculpture Hospitality

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
1987
Parent Company
SHH Group
Leadership
Vanessa De Caria, President & CEO
Corporate Address
601-505 Consumers Rd.
Toronto, ON M2J 4V8
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1990 (33 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
286 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sculpture Hospitality franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,000 - $69,000
Initial Investment
$42,500 - $76,200
Veteran Incentives
Free marketing package for one year
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Sculpture Hospitality offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Sculpture Hospitality landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Sculpture Hospitality ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #384 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #133 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #36 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #123 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

