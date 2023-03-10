Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#384 Ranked #424 last year
- Initial investment
-
$43K - $76K
- Units as of 2022
-
286 10% over 3 years
Sculpture Hospitality was started by seasoned experts who wished to transform the hospitality industry from the inside out. Through the "Art of Sculpture," the brand fashioned itself as a one-stop-shop for the inventory management needs of customers running bars and restaurants.
Started in 1987, Sculpture Hospitality moved to fill a gap in the inventory management market. As a game-changer for restaurants and bars, the brand helped clients using their innovative inventory management solutions to drive growth.
Over the years, Sculpture Hospitality has shown that running a restaurant or bar is both an art and science.
Sculpture Hospitality began franchising in 1990. It now has over 200 U.S. franchises, as well as a presence in more than 30 other countries.
Why You May Want to Start a Sculpture Hospitality Franchise
Food and beverage is a multi-billion dollar industry. As a result, growth may be determined by the efficiency of operations. Sculpture Hospitality seems to be right in the middle of the action with a mission to help food and beverage providers maximize their potential through inventory management.
Sculpture Hospitality's services are diverse and include full-service in-house options, shared inventory, and self-serve options. The company even offers DIY customers training programs that fit their preferences.
The brand's achievements are recognized in the industry. Sculpture Hospitality has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make a Sculpture Hospitality Franchise a Good Choice?
A unique advantage of running a Sculpture Hospitality franchise may be its management technologies. With customers seeking the assistance of experts to optimize their margins, Sculpture Hospitality's services could even "sell themselves." With its inventory management technologies, the brand has built a reputation for helping customers discover opportunities and get results.
To be part of the Sculpture Hospitality team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
As you decide if opening a Sculpture Hospitality franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Sculpture Hospitality franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
How To Open a Sculpture Hospitality Franchise
Setting up a Sculpture Hospitality franchise starts by entering into a legal agreement that allows you to operate a unit. A typical franchise agreement runs for 20 years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement at the conclusion of the contract if they meet the Sculpture Hospitality requirements.
Before opening a Sculpture Hospitality franchise, the company usually takes franchisees through a multi-day training program. Franchisees with Sculpture Hospitality can do training from the corporate offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, or through online modules. Your local regional director may also offer follow-up training and in-market support.
Sculpture Hospitality may be home to revolutionary innovation with a difference. As a franchisee, you can assist bars and restaurants benefit from world-class food and beverage inventory management solutions.
Company Overview
About Sculpture Hospitality
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 1987
- Parent Company
- SHH Group
- Leadership
- Vanessa De Caria, President & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
601-505 Consumers Rd.
Toronto, ON M2J 4V8
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1990 (33 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 12
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 286 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sculpture Hospitality franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $39,000 - $69,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $42,500 - $76,200
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- Free marketing package for one year
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Sculpture Hospitality offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Sculpture Hospitality landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Sculpture Hospitality ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
