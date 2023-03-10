Security 101
Initial investment
$130K - $235K
Units as of 2022
49 8.9% over 3 years
Security 101® is a systems integration franchise company that offers various security solutions and services for businesses. These services include access control, intrusion detection, video surveillance, visitor management, and more. The company strives to be a one-stop management suite of products that caters to corporations and organizations, from design to engineering to installation.

As a Security 101 franchisee, you will be part of a solid team with a culture that wishes to make the business not only a wise investment, but a real family made up of people who want to make things work together. As soon as you become a franchisee, you will receive immediate access to all the benefits of the brand power that is Security 101. 

Why You May Want to Start a Security 101 Franchise

Security 101 is a national franchisor with the focused advantage of local ownership. This may allow the brand to build a broad and loyal customer base on top of being a company known for its high levels of service. With over 15 years of operation, there may be possibilities for recurrent business because of the company's credibility.

All these unique advantages that come with the franchisor may be supported by the industry itself, which is prominent. Security 101 has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 several times in the past few years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Security 101 Franchise a Good Choice? 

To be part of the Security 101 team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s minimum net worth and liquid capital requirements.

As a Security 101 franchisee, you will have access to the company's proprietary business software designed for the franchisee's specific needs and goals, potentially giving you more ability and depth to manage your business with significant operational and financial efficiency. You also should get a protected territory, which means you will not be competing with other Security 101 franchisees anywhere within your area.

How To Open a Security 101 Franchise  

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your journey toward opening a Security 101 franchise, a franchise representative will evaluate you for financial readiness. After determining your financial readiness, a franchise representative will schedule you for a series of introductory and informational phone or video calls with the team.

An essential part of the process is reading Security 101's Franchise Disclosure Document. In this document, you will find all the salient points you need to know about the company, including its unit economics. Once you and the brand have decided to pursue the opportunity together, you will sign the franchise agreement, pay the initial fees, and coordinate with the franchise development team, who will be guiding you along until your grand opening.

Company Overview

About Security 101

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Security Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2003
Parent Company
Security Franchisors LLC
Leadership
Michael Walton, President
Corporate Address
1450 Centrepark Blvd., #210
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
38
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arkansas, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
49 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Security 101 franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,500
Initial Investment
$130,100 - $235,000
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$85,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6-4%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Security 101 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
120 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Security 101 landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Security 101 ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #379 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

