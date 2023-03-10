Senior Care Authority

Senior-care consulting and placement
Senior Care Authority was founded in 2009 by Frank Samson with the mission to provide personal and compassionate guidance for seniors and their families.

At its heart, the Senior Care Authority believes that caring for the elderly is one of life’s highest honors. They strive to meet this goal with accessible and consistent solutions. Significant activities at a Senior Care Authority unit include helping customers know their care options, navigate the complex healthcare system, and gain connections to information and local resources.

Since the Senior Care Authority began franchising in 2014, it has opened many units across the United States. Working under the Senior Care Authority as a franchisee allows you to be your own boss and impact your community.

Why You May Want to Start a Senior Care Authority Franchise

Starting a Senior Care Authority may be a sound decision, as statistics indicate that many individuals over 65 require care services at some point in their lives. Senior Care Authority aims to serve this demographic by treating each customer as a unique individual and delivering solutions that meet their needs.

Senior Care Authority helps families by providing placement assistance, eldercare consulting, advocacy, family coaching, and supporting a corporate caregiver support program. Senior Care Authority offers expertise and caring support when it is needed most.

An aspect that may distinguish Senior Care Authority from its competitors is its ability to assess family needs one-on-one, involve the customer in making plans, and identify the right providers for any situation. With its ongoing support program, Senior Care Authority guarantees comfort, care, and safety each step of the way.

What Might Make a Senior Care Authority a Good Choice?

In senior living, advocacy, and consulting, the Senior Care Authority wants to be a market leader who has built a world-class organization. Joining the team may be an attractive opportunity, as it could offer multiple growth opportunities.

To be part of the Senior Care Authority team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you will want to make sure you have enough liquid capital available to cover ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Their typical terms of agreement run for a renewable period of ten years.

How To Open a Senior Care Authority Franchise

The first step towards opening a Senior Care Authority franchise is exploration. As you decide if opening a Senior Care Authority franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If you and Senior Care Authority decide to enter into a franchise agreement together, expect many training hours before you can begin operations. Training at Senior Care Authority consists of dozens of hours of both on-the-job and classroom training, as well as ongoing online training as needed.

Senior Care Authority may be a great franchisor for potential franchisees looking to help families and their loved ones get the right help.

Company Overview

About Senior Care Authority

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care
Founded
2009
Parent Company
Senior Care Authority LLC
Leadership
Frank Samson, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
755 Baywood Dr., #200
Petaluma, CA 94954
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
78 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Senior Care Authority franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$52,500
Initial Investment
$70,595 - $90,495
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
Minimum royalty fee requirements waived for first year
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
$850/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Senior Care Authority has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
44 hours
Classroom Training
70 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
