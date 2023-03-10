Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
-
$71K - $90K
Units as of 2022
-
78 21.9% over 3 years
Senior Care Authority was founded in 2009 by Frank Samson with the mission to provide personal and compassionate guidance for seniors and their families.
At its heart, the Senior Care Authority believes that caring for the elderly is one of life’s highest honors. They strive to meet this goal with accessible and consistent solutions. Significant activities at a Senior Care Authority unit include helping customers know their care options, navigate the complex healthcare system, and gain connections to information and local resources.
Since the Senior Care Authority began franchising in 2014, it has opened many units across the United States. Working under the Senior Care Authority as a franchisee allows you to be your own boss and impact your community.
Why You May Want to Start a Senior Care Authority Franchise
Starting a Senior Care Authority may be a sound decision, as statistics indicate that many individuals over 65 require care services at some point in their lives. Senior Care Authority aims to serve this demographic by treating each customer as a unique individual and delivering solutions that meet their needs.
Senior Care Authority helps families by providing placement assistance, eldercare consulting, advocacy, family coaching, and supporting a corporate caregiver support program. Senior Care Authority offers expertise and caring support when it is needed most.
An aspect that may distinguish Senior Care Authority from its competitors is its ability to assess family needs one-on-one, involve the customer in making plans, and identify the right providers for any situation. With its ongoing support program, Senior Care Authority guarantees comfort, care, and safety each step of the way.
What Might Make a Senior Care Authority a Good Choice?
In senior living, advocacy, and consulting, the Senior Care Authority wants to be a market leader who has built a world-class organization. Joining the team may be an attractive opportunity, as it could offer multiple growth opportunities.
To be part of the Senior Care Authority team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you will want to make sure you have enough liquid capital available to cover ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Their typical terms of agreement run for a renewable period of ten years.
How To Open a Senior Care Authority Franchise
The first step towards opening a Senior Care Authority franchise is exploration. As you decide if opening a Senior Care Authority franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
If you and Senior Care Authority decide to enter into a franchise agreement together, expect many training hours before you can begin operations. Training at Senior Care Authority consists of dozens of hours of both on-the-job and classroom training, as well as ongoing online training as needed.
Senior Care Authority may be a great franchisor for potential franchisees looking to help families and their loved ones get the right help.
Company Overview
About Senior Care Authority
Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care
Founded
2009
Parent Company
Senior Care Authority LLC
Leadership
Frank Samson, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
-
755 Baywood Dr., #200
Petaluma, CA 94954
Business Overview
Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units
78 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Senior Care Authority franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $52,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $70,595 - $90,495
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- Minimum royalty fee requirements waived for first year
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $850/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Senior Care Authority has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 44 hours
- Classroom Training
- 70 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Social MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
