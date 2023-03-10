Shack Shine is an exterior cleaning service provider in a market where many home service companies are mom-and-pop shops. Shack Shine started in 2013 under the parent company, 02E Brands.

Shack Shine offers pressure washing, gutter cleaning, window cleaning, and holiday light installation services. Shack Shine's innovation strives to put all house detailing needs "under one shiny, happy roof."

Shack Shine began franchising in 2015 and has since expanded to over 20 franchise locations in the United States and another 20 in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Shack Shine Franchise

As the name suggests, Shack Shine has dedicated itself to house cleaning with an accuracy that they want to be perfect down to the last detail. In the house cleaning industry, where some companies do “just enough,” Shack Shine strives to go above and beyond, valuing exceptional customer service and satisfaction, with the goal of gaining repeat customers.

If you've always dreamt of owning your own business, Shack Shine might be what you need. Shack Shine franchisees are typically hungry to grow their brand and confident in delivering the very best services to their customers.

To boast of Shack Shine's achievements, the brand has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points. These points include costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Shack Shine Franchise a Good Choice?

A unique aspect of being part of the Shack Shine franchise is that it offers you the opportunity to build a mobile business in your community. Quality exterior house cleaning could be considered an ordinary skill that the brand has developed and transformed into an exceptional and sustainable business. Opening a Shack Shine location may give you the advantage of growing with an already established brand.

To be part of the Shack Shine team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open a Shack Shine Franchise

As you decide if opening a Shack Shine franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Shack Shine franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Setting up a Shack Shine franchise starts by entering into a legal agreement to operate under the brand. A typical franchise agreement runs for five years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement at the conclusion of the contract if they meet the Shack Shine franchise requirements.

For new Shack Shine locations, the brand offers exclusive territories that might allow you to maximize your potential. Before opening a Shack Shine franchise, a franchisee is expected to attend training to learn how the brand makes homes sparkly and shiny.