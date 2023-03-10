Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#478 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
-
$72K - $150K
Units as of 2022
-
66 69.2% over 3 years
Shack Shine is an exterior cleaning service provider in a market where many home service companies are mom-and-pop shops. Shack Shine started in 2013 under the parent company, 02E Brands.
Shack Shine offers pressure washing, gutter cleaning, window cleaning, and holiday light installation services. Shack Shine's innovation strives to put all house detailing needs "under one shiny, happy roof."
Shack Shine began franchising in 2015 and has since expanded to over 20 franchise locations in the United States and another 20 in Canada.
Why You May Want to Start a Shack Shine Franchise
As the name suggests, Shack Shine has dedicated itself to house cleaning with an accuracy that they want to be perfect down to the last detail. In the house cleaning industry, where some companies do “just enough,” Shack Shine strives to go above and beyond, valuing exceptional customer service and satisfaction, with the goal of gaining repeat customers.
If you've always dreamt of owning your own business, Shack Shine might be what you need. Shack Shine franchisees are typically hungry to grow their brand and confident in delivering the very best services to their customers.
To boast of Shack Shine's achievements, the brand has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points. These points include costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make a Shack Shine Franchise a Good Choice?
A unique aspect of being part of the Shack Shine franchise is that it offers you the opportunity to build a mobile business in your community. Quality exterior house cleaning could be considered an ordinary skill that the brand has developed and transformed into an exceptional and sustainable business. Opening a Shack Shine location may give you the advantage of growing with an already established brand.
To be part of the Shack Shine team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
How To Open a Shack Shine Franchise
As you decide if opening a Shack Shine franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Shack Shine franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Setting up a Shack Shine franchise starts by entering into a legal agreement to operate under the brand. A typical franchise agreement runs for five years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement at the conclusion of the contract if they meet the Shack Shine franchise requirements.
For new Shack Shine locations, the brand offers exclusive territories that might allow you to maximize your potential. Before opening a Shack Shine franchise, a franchisee is expected to attend training to learn how the brand makes homes sparkly and shiny.
Company Overview
About Shack Shine
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Window Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 2013
- Parent Company
- 02E Brands
- Leadership
- Brian Scudamore, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
301-887 Great Northern Wy.
Vancouver, BC V5T 4T5
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2015 (8 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 400
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 66 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Shack Shine franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $20,000 - $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $71,700 - $149,900
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
Royalty Fee
8%
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
Ad Royalty Fee
8%
- 8%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
Term of Agreement
15 years
- 15 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Shack Shine offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Shack Shine has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 54 hours
- Classroom Training
- 36 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Shack Shine landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Shack Shine ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
