Shack Shine
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#478 Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$72K - $150K
Units as of 2022
66 69.2% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Shack Shine is an exterior cleaning service provider in a market where many home service companies are mom-and-pop shops. Shack Shine started in 2013 under the parent company, 02E Brands.

Shack Shine offers pressure washing, gutter cleaning, window cleaning, and holiday light installation services. Shack Shine's innovation strives to put all house detailing needs "under one shiny, happy roof." 

Shack Shine began franchising in 2015 and has since expanded to over 20 franchise locations in the United States and another 20 in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a Shack Shine Franchise

As the name suggests, Shack Shine has dedicated itself to house cleaning with an accuracy that they want to be perfect down to the last detail. In the house cleaning industry, where some companies do “just enough,” Shack Shine strives to go above and beyond, valuing exceptional customer service and satisfaction, with the goal of gaining repeat customers.

If you've always dreamt of owning your own business, Shack Shine might be what you need. Shack Shine franchisees are typically hungry to grow their brand and confident in delivering the very best services to their customers.

To boast of Shack Shine's achievements, the brand has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points. These points include costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Shack Shine Franchise a Good Choice?

A unique aspect of being part of the Shack Shine franchise is that it offers you the opportunity to build a mobile business in your community. Quality exterior house cleaning could be considered an ordinary skill that the brand has developed and transformed into an exceptional and sustainable business. Opening a Shack Shine location may give you the advantage of growing with an already established brand. 

To be part of the Shack Shine team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

How To Open a Shack Shine Franchise

As you decide if opening a Shack Shine franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Shack Shine franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Setting up a Shack Shine franchise starts by entering into a legal agreement to operate under the brand. A typical franchise agreement runs for five years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement at the conclusion of the contract if they meet the Shack Shine franchise requirements.

For new Shack Shine locations, the brand offers exclusive territories that might allow you to maximize your potential. Before opening a Shack Shine franchise, a franchisee is expected to attend training to learn how the brand makes homes sparkly and shiny.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Shack Shine

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Window Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2013
Parent Company
02E Brands
Leadership
Brian Scudamore, CEO
Corporate Address
301-887 Great Northern Wy.
Vancouver, BC V5T 4T5
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
400
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
66 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Shack Shine franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000 - $40,000
Initial Investment
$71,700 - $149,900
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
8%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Shack Shine offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Shack Shine has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
54 hours
Classroom Training
36 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Shack Shine? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Shack Shine landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Shack Shine ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #478 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Shack Shine.

Stratus Building Solutions

Environmentally friendly commercial cleaning and disinfecting
Ranked #32
Learn More

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Commercial cleaning
Ranked #30
Learn More

Tutor Doctor

Tutoring
Ranked #197
Request Info

HomeVestors of America

Home buying, repair, and selling
Ranked #35
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing