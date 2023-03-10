In 2001, Linda and Scott Sharkey opened up their first Sharkey's Cuts for Kids hair salon. The kid-friendly brand offers a unique haircut experience for children ages 0-14 years old. Children sit in themed seats, from a Barbie Jeep to a NASCAR Race Car, watch Netflix or their favorite cartoons, and get a quality haircut. A Tween Lounge offers older girls a more grown-up experience and a place to host the company's famous "Glamour" parties.

Now, with over 70 locations in the U.S. and Canada, Sharkey's Cuts for Kids could be the franchise for you.

Why You May Want to Open a Sharkey's Cuts for Kids Franchise

Sharkey's Cuts for Kids asks that franchisees aren't the ones cutting hair—this is why they don't need any experience in the hair care industry to franchise. This lets franchisees focus on the business end while the professionals do the work. And because franchisees are working on the business end only, they may be able to take advantage of Sharkey's Cuts for Kids multi-unit opportunities.

In terms of assistance, Sharkey's Cuts for Kids offers personal, ongoing support. Its training program helps prepare franchisees to manage all aspects of their business. They'll also receive regular local training sessions.

What Might Make a Sharkey's Cuts for Kids a Good Choice?

As a child's hair salon franchise, Sharkey's Cuts for Kids takes the clients that adult hair salons typically prefer not to book—children. So a franchisee will typically have plenty of clientele to pick from. And because the kid hair salon niche is so open, franchisees may have plenty of room to grow in their local market.

On top of the general success of the hair care industry, Sharkey's Cuts for Kids relies on creative business thinking to keep them relevant. Not only is its approach to kid's haircuts modern, but it also does not limit services to haircuts. Glamor Day parties bring in birthday parties or event revenue, with each attendee receiving a special hairstyle, make-up application, and mini-cure.

If you are interested in helping kids to look their best while feeling comfortable doing so, Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids may be the right choice for you.

How to Start a Sharkey's Cuts for Kids Franchise

To become a part of the Sharkey's Cuts for Kids team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. If there are already multiple hair salons that cater to children in your area, you may want to reconsider your location.

Kid salons typically don't tend to open up right next to each other, however. Even if there are many discount hair salons in town, this usually indicates a population from which to draw a steady and loyal clientele. Still, it's all about research. After completing your due diligence and meeting with corporate, and if you're seen as a good fit, you may be on your way to becoming a Sharkey's Cuts of Kids franchisee.