Children's hair salons
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#373 Ranked #445 last year
Initial investment
$172K - $257K
Units as of 2022
117 80.0% over 3 years
In 2001, Linda and Scott Sharkey opened up their first Sharkey's Cuts for Kids hair salon. The kid-friendly brand offers a unique haircut experience for children ages 0-14 years old. Children sit in themed seats, from a Barbie Jeep to a NASCAR Race Car, watch Netflix or their favorite cartoons, and get a quality haircut. A Tween Lounge offers older girls a more grown-up experience and a place to host the company's famous "Glamour" parties.

Now, with over 70 locations in the U.S. and Canada, Sharkey's Cuts for Kids could be the franchise for you.

Why You May Want to Open a Sharkey's Cuts for Kids Franchise

Sharkey's Cuts for Kids asks that franchisees aren't the ones cutting hair—this is why they don't need any experience in the hair care industry to franchise. This lets franchisees focus on the business end while the professionals do the work. And because franchisees are working on the business end only, they may be able to take advantage of Sharkey's Cuts for Kids multi-unit opportunities.

In terms of assistance, Sharkey's Cuts for Kids offers personal, ongoing support. Its training program helps prepare franchisees to manage all aspects of their business. They'll also receive regular local training sessions. 

What Might Make a Sharkey's Cuts for Kids a Good Choice?

As a child's hair salon franchise, Sharkey's Cuts for Kids takes the clients that adult hair salons typically prefer not to book—children. So a franchisee will typically have plenty of clientele to pick from. And because the kid hair salon niche is so open, franchisees may have plenty of room to grow in their local market. 

On top of the general success of the hair care industry, Sharkey's Cuts for Kids relies on creative business thinking to keep them relevant. Not only is its approach to kid's haircuts modern, but it also does not limit services to haircuts. Glamor Day parties bring in birthday parties or event revenue, with each attendee receiving a special hairstyle, make-up application, and mini-cure.

If you are interested in helping kids to look their best while feeling comfortable doing so, Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids may be the right choice for you.

How to Start a Sharkey's Cuts for Kids Franchise

To become a part of the Sharkey's Cuts for Kids team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. If there are already multiple hair salons that cater to children in your area, you may want to reconsider your location.

Kid salons typically don't tend to open up right next to each other, however. Even if there are many discount hair salons in town, this usually indicates a population from which to draw a steady and loyal clientele. Still, it's all about research. After completing your due diligence and meeting with corporate, and if you're seen as a good fit, you may be on your way to becoming a Sharkey's Cuts of Kids franchisee.

Company Overview

About Sharkey's Cuts For Kids

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Hair Care, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
2001
Parent Company
Sharkey's Franchising Co.
Leadership
Scott Sharkey, CEO
Corporate Address
1568 Post Rd. E.
Westport, CT 06880
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2004 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico

# of Units
117 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sharkey's Cuts For Kids franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$144,990
Initial Investment
$172,415 - $257,490
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$144,990
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$1K-$1.5K/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Sharkey's Cuts For Kids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10 hours
Classroom Training
49 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6-8
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
