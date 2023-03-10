Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#373 Ranked #445 last year
- Initial investment
-
$172K - $257K
- Units as of 2022
-
117 80.0% over 3 years
In 2001, Linda and Scott Sharkey opened up their first Sharkey's Cuts for Kids hair salon. The kid-friendly brand offers a unique haircut experience for children ages 0-14 years old. Children sit in themed seats, from a Barbie Jeep to a NASCAR Race Car, watch Netflix or their favorite cartoons, and get a quality haircut. A Tween Lounge offers older girls a more grown-up experience and a place to host the company's famous "Glamour" parties.
Now, with over 70 locations in the U.S. and Canada, Sharkey's Cuts for Kids could be the franchise for you.
Why You May Want to Open a Sharkey's Cuts for Kids Franchise
Sharkey's Cuts for Kids asks that franchisees aren't the ones cutting hair—this is why they don't need any experience in the hair care industry to franchise. This lets franchisees focus on the business end while the professionals do the work. And because franchisees are working on the business end only, they may be able to take advantage of Sharkey's Cuts for Kids multi-unit opportunities.
In terms of assistance, Sharkey's Cuts for Kids offers personal, ongoing support. Its training program helps prepare franchisees to manage all aspects of their business. They'll also receive regular local training sessions.
What Might Make a Sharkey's Cuts for Kids a Good Choice?
As a child's hair salon franchise, Sharkey's Cuts for Kids takes the clients that adult hair salons typically prefer not to book—children. So a franchisee will typically have plenty of clientele to pick from. And because the kid hair salon niche is so open, franchisees may have plenty of room to grow in their local market.
On top of the general success of the hair care industry, Sharkey's Cuts for Kids relies on creative business thinking to keep them relevant. Not only is its approach to kid's haircuts modern, but it also does not limit services to haircuts. Glamor Day parties bring in birthday parties or event revenue, with each attendee receiving a special hairstyle, make-up application, and mini-cure.
If you are interested in helping kids to look their best while feeling comfortable doing so, Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids may be the right choice for you.
How to Start a Sharkey's Cuts for Kids Franchise
To become a part of the Sharkey's Cuts for Kids team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. If there are already multiple hair salons that cater to children in your area, you may want to reconsider your location.
Kid salons typically don't tend to open up right next to each other, however. Even if there are many discount hair salons in town, this usually indicates a population from which to draw a steady and loyal clientele. Still, it's all about research. After completing your due diligence and meeting with corporate, and if you're seen as a good fit, you may be on your way to becoming a Sharkey's Cuts of Kids franchisee.
Company Overview
About Sharkey's Cuts For Kids
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Hair Care, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Salon & Spa Services
- Founded
- 2001
- Parent Company
- Sharkey's Franchising Co.
- Leadership
- Scott Sharkey, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1568 Post Rd. E.
Westport, CT 06880
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2004 (19 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico
- # of Units
- 117 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sharkey's Cuts For Kids franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $144,990
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $172,415 - $257,490
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $144,990
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 5% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $1K-$1.5K/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Sharkey's Cuts For Kids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 10 hours
- Classroom Training
- 49 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 6-8
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Sharkey's Cuts For Kids landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Sharkey's Cuts For Kids ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
