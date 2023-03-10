Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting

Window cleaning, pressure washing, holiday lighting installation
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#364 Ranked #272 last year
Initial investment
$107K - $207K
Units as of 2022
51 50.0% over 3 years
Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting is a home cleaning services chain that offers window washing, gutter cleaning, holiday lighting, pressure washing, and house washing.

Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting have always been committed to impacting the global community, especially disadvantaged communities and individuals. In 2015, through its founders, the franchise launched a charity foundation in Africa called Arrows and Hope. 

Apart from supporting a noble cause, the franchise remains committed to providing unmatched customer service. Today, the brand has grown to have over 40 franchised units since starting to franchise in 2012. Ideal franchisees are individuals who are committed to making a difference and striving to continue growing the brand.

Why You May Want to Start a Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting Franchise

There are several reasons why a Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting franchise can offer a solid business opportunity with a proven business model. With the brand's business model, the franchise has a track record of solid customer retention and high customer satisfaction. Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting may continue to grow in part because of the ever-increasing population of elderly citizens. By focusing more on the elderly population, the brand has carved out a niche market for its services and built a loyal client base.  

Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting understands that its growth is wholly dependent on the development of its franchisees. This is why the management team may be willing to go the extra mile to ensure all franchisees have what it takes to achieve business growth.

What Might Make a Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting Franchise

To get started with Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting, submit a franchise inquiry form. The franchise may contact you and provide a Franchise Disclosure Document for you to review. As part of your due diligence process, you must review the Franchise Disclosure Document for a few weeks and return it signed and ready to either progress or drop your interest in the brand. 

If both parties agree to a partnership, the CEO will contact you and invite you for a discovery day at company headquarters. On discovery day, you may have the chance to speak to current franchisees and get their input on Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting. 

Next, you may meet with the executive team, pay the financial requirements, and sign your franchise agreement, making you the newest Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting franchisee. 

Company Overview

About Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Window Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1998
Parent Company
Shine Franchise Group
Leadership
Chris Fisher, CEO
Corporate Address
7755 Stadium Dr.
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
51 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,900
Initial Investment
$107,490 - $206,800
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
29 hours
Classroom Training
26 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #364 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #48 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

