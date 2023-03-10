Signing out of account, Standby...
Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday LightingWindow cleaning, pressure washing, holiday lighting installation
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#364 Ranked #272 last year
- Initial investment
-
$107K - $207K
- Units as of 2022
-
51 50.0% over 3 years
Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting is a home cleaning services chain that offers window washing, gutter cleaning, holiday lighting, pressure washing, and house washing.
Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting have always been committed to impacting the global community, especially disadvantaged communities and individuals. In 2015, through its founders, the franchise launched a charity foundation in Africa called Arrows and Hope.
Apart from supporting a noble cause, the franchise remains committed to providing unmatched customer service. Today, the brand has grown to have over 40 franchised units since starting to franchise in 2012. Ideal franchisees are individuals who are committed to making a difference and striving to continue growing the brand.
Why You May Want to Start a Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting Franchise
There are several reasons why a Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting franchise can offer a solid business opportunity with a proven business model. With the brand's business model, the franchise has a track record of solid customer retention and high customer satisfaction. Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting may continue to grow in part because of the ever-increasing population of elderly citizens. By focusing more on the elderly population, the brand has carved out a niche market for its services and built a loyal client base.
Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting understands that its growth is wholly dependent on the development of its franchisees. This is why the management team may be willing to go the extra mile to ensure all franchisees have what it takes to achieve business growth.
What Might Make a Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting Franchise
To get started with Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting, submit a franchise inquiry form. The franchise may contact you and provide a Franchise Disclosure Document for you to review. As part of your due diligence process, you must review the Franchise Disclosure Document for a few weeks and return it signed and ready to either progress or drop your interest in the brand.
If both parties agree to a partnership, the CEO will contact you and invite you for a discovery day at company headquarters. On discovery day, you may have the chance to speak to current franchisees and get their input on Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting.
Next, you may meet with the executive team, pay the financial requirements, and sign your franchise agreement, making you the newest Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting franchisee.
Company Overview
About Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Window Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 1998
- Parent Company
- Shine Franchise Group
- Leadership
- Chris Fisher, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
7755 Stadium Dr.
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2012 (11 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 8
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 51 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $107,490 - $206,800
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $2,500 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 29 hours
- Classroom Training
- 26 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Shine Window Cleaning and Holiday Lighting.
Dream Vacations
Stratus Building Solutions
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.