Shoppers Drapes & Blinds

Window treatments
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$109K - $208K
Units as of 2024
1 Decrease
Company Overview

About Shoppers Drapes & Blinds

Industry Home Improvement
Related Categories Window Coverings
Founded 2015
Leadership Sevag Kourjakian, Franchise Director
Corporate Address 1070 Gateway Blvd., #101
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Social Facebook, Instagram, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Florida
# of Units 1 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Shoppers Drapes & Blinds franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$45,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$108,800 - $208,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$50,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$50,000 - $200,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Shoppers Drapes & Blinds has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 56 hours
Classroom Training 64 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
