- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#447 Ranked #361 last year
- Initial investment
-
$29K - $129K
- Units as of 2022
-
157 14.6% over 3 years
The Sit Means Sit Dog Training company uses a studied, tested, proven, and specialized approach to reach its mission of bettering the quality of life with happy, obedient, and confident dogs. The company provides dog training for all levels of behavior and needs and often customizes plans for customers. Their training methods have even found success with dogs that struggle with hearing loss.
Some Sit Means Sit Dog Training locations offer boarding, daycare, and grooming services, providing a whole-dog approach to care. Sit Means Sit Dog Training also has a solid online presence. They upload many short videos with dog training techniques and examples of problem behaviors that dog owners can modify with their training methods.
Since beginning to franchise in 2009, Sit Means Sit Dog Training has opened over 125 U.S. locations.
Why You May Want to Start a Sit Means Sit Dog Training Franchise
Passion takes priority for anyone interested in starting a pet-related company, and this franchise is no different. If you are a dog lover and are passionate about taking an active role in helping families and dogs live together in harmony, this could be the right fit for you. The ideal franchisee would also have experience in advertising/marketing and business development.
Sit Means Sit Dog Training is one of the larger dog training brands in the United States. Opening this franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Sit Means Sit Dog Training Franchise a Good Choice?
This is an opportunity in which franchisees may open a business out of their own home since the company boasts that anyone with a place to live, a car, a phone, and a computer has what they need to get started. To be part of the Sit Means Sit Dog Training team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Sit Means Sit Dog Training Franchise
As you decide if opening a Sit Means Sit Dog Training franchise is the right move for you, make sure you research the brand and your local area to see if a Sit Means Sit Dog Training franchise would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Sit Means Sit Dog Training franchising team questions.
Approved franchisees take part in a multi-week intensive training program and become certified dog trainers by the end. There are also regional and national seminars for support in sales training, branding, and more so that you can offer meaningful pet care services to your community.
Company Overview
About Sit Means Sit Dog Training
- Industry
- Pets
- Related Categories
- Dog Training, Miscellaneous Pet Businesses, Pet Care
- Founded
- 2006
- Parent Company
- Sit Means Sit Inc.
- Leadership
- Fred Hassen, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
6372 McLeod Dr., #2
Las Vegas, NV 89120
- Social
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2009 (14 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 157 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sit Means Sit Dog Training franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $17,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $29,275 - $128,850
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $20,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $600-$900/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 84 hours
- Classroom Training
- 63 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField Operations
- Marketing Support
-
Social MediaSEOWebsite Development
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Sit Means Sit Dog Training landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Sit Means Sit Dog Training ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
