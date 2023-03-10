The Sit Means Sit Dog Training company uses a studied, tested, proven, and specialized approach to reach its mission of bettering the quality of life with happy, obedient, and confident dogs. The company provides dog training for all levels of behavior and needs and often customizes plans for customers. Their training methods have even found success with dogs that struggle with hearing loss.

Some Sit Means Sit Dog Training locations offer boarding, daycare, and grooming services, providing a whole-dog approach to care. Sit Means Sit Dog Training also has a solid online presence. They upload many short videos with dog training techniques and examples of problem behaviors that dog owners can modify with their training methods.

Since beginning to franchise in 2009, Sit Means Sit Dog Training has opened over 125 U.S. locations.

Why You May Want to Start a Sit Means Sit Dog Training Franchise

Passion takes priority for anyone interested in starting a pet-related company, and this franchise is no different. If you are a dog lover and are passionate about taking an active role in helping families and dogs live together in harmony, this could be the right fit for you. The ideal franchisee would also have experience in advertising/marketing and business development.

Sit Means Sit Dog Training is one of the larger dog training brands in the United States. Opening this franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Sit Means Sit Dog Training Franchise a Good Choice?

This is an opportunity in which franchisees may open a business out of their own home since the company boasts that anyone with a place to live, a car, a phone, and a computer has what they need to get started. To be part of the Sit Means Sit Dog Training team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Sit Means Sit Dog Training Franchise

As you decide if opening a Sit Means Sit Dog Training franchise is the right move for you, make sure you research the brand and your local area to see if a Sit Means Sit Dog Training franchise would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Sit Means Sit Dog Training franchising team questions.

Approved franchisees take part in a multi-week intensive training program and become certified dog trainers by the end. There are also regional and national seminars for support in sales training, branding, and more so that you can offer meaningful pet care services to your community.