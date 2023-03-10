Sit Means Sit Dog Training

The Sit Means Sit Dog Training company uses a studied, tested, proven, and specialized approach to reach its mission of bettering the quality of life with happy, obedient, and confident dogs. The company provides dog training for all levels of behavior and needs and often customizes plans for customers. Their training methods have even found success with dogs that struggle with hearing loss.

Some Sit Means Sit Dog Training locations offer boarding, daycare, and grooming services, providing a whole-dog approach to care. Sit Means Sit Dog Training also has a solid online presence. They upload many short videos with dog training techniques and examples of problem behaviors that dog owners can modify with their training methods.

Since beginning to franchise in 2009, Sit Means Sit Dog Training has opened over 125 U.S. locations.

Why You May Want to Start a Sit Means Sit Dog Training Franchise

Passion takes priority for anyone interested in starting a pet-related company, and this franchise is no different. If you are a dog lover and are passionate about taking an active role in helping families and dogs live together in harmony, this could be the right fit for you. The ideal franchisee would also have experience in advertising/marketing and business development.

Sit Means Sit Dog Training is one of the larger dog training brands in the United States. Opening this franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Sit Means Sit Dog Training Franchise a Good Choice?

This is an opportunity in which franchisees may open a business out of their own home since the company boasts that anyone with a place to live, a car, a phone, and a computer has what they need to get started. To be part of the Sit Means Sit Dog Training team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Sit Means Sit Dog Training Franchise

As you decide if opening a Sit Means Sit Dog Training franchise is the right move for you, make sure you research the brand and your local area to see if a Sit Means Sit Dog Training franchise would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Sit Means Sit Dog Training franchising team questions.

Approved franchisees take part in a multi-week intensive training program and become certified dog trainers by the end. There are also regional and national seminars for support in sales training, branding, and more so that you can offer meaningful pet care services to your community.

Company Overview

About Sit Means Sit Dog Training

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Dog Training, Miscellaneous Pet Businesses, Pet Care
Founded
2006
Parent Company
Sit Means Sit Inc.
Leadership
Fred Hassen, CEO
Corporate Address
6372 McLeod Dr., #2
Las Vegas, NV 89120
Social
Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
157 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sit Means Sit Dog Training franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$17,500
Initial Investment
$29,275 - $128,850
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000
Cash Requirement
$20,000
Royalty Fee
$600-$900/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
84 hours
Classroom Training
63 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Sit Means Sit Dog Training landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Sit Means Sit Dog Training ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #447 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #29 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Dog Training in 2021

Best of the Best
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #99 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

