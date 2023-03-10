Skinovatio Medical Spa

Skinovatio Medical Spa

Medical spas
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$125K - $197K
Units as of 2022
6 100.0% over 3 years
When people want to enhance their natural beauty without undergoing invasive plastic surgery or opting for ordinary spa regimens, they may look to places where wellness and beauty meet medicine and aesthetics. Because of this, the industry has produced several spa solutions for the everyday person. Skinavatio Medical Spa believes it is one of those solutions.

Skinovatio Medical Spa is a medical spa that was founded in Chicago in 2015. Skinovatio Medical Spa offers several services, including micro-needling, botox, lip fillers, laser tattoo removals, facials, and other body, face, and skin treatments. The company started franchising in 2018 and is now looking to expand throughout the United States. It may also allow for international locations.

Why You May Want To Start a Skinovatio Medical Spa Franchise

A Skinovatio Medical Spa franchisee may not need experience in the medicine, beauty, spa industries. Franchisees will probably employ the specialists they need to conduct the spa's offered procedures. Skinovatio Medical Spa is looking for franchisees who are team leaders, can work well with others, have excellent communication skills, and self-confidence. Business and management know-how is also important.

You may also be interested in opening a Skinovatio Medical Spa franchise if you are looking to transform an existing business into a Skinovatio Medical Spa franchise. This could be helpful if you're looking for corporate-level backing and support.

What Might Make a Skinovatio Medical Spa Franchise a Good Choice?

As mentioned before, a franchisee will most likely hire the specialists they need to run their Skinovatio Medical Spa franchise. Typically, an employee's duties include consultations, wellness treatment plan writing, treatment, and follow-up care. The franchisee should expect to maintain Skinovatio Medical Spa’s high business standards and run the business smoothly. 

To be part of the Skinovatio Medical Spa team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open a Skinovatio Medical Spa Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with the Skinovatio Medical Spa franchise, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Skinovatio Medical Spa franchising team questions.

However, before you ask them, ask yourself if there is a market for this type of service in your chosen area. Unless you have all the necessary qualifications, you will have to employ specialists. Skinovatio Medical Spa may offer comprehensive, hands-on training to franchisees. Still, you should make sure that the franchise is a practical fit for your market.

You may also want to consider asking about training employees in new technology and procedures, as well as the best malpractice prevention procedures. Once open, you can expect to receive full support from Skinovatio Medical Spa headquarters, which is located in Chicago, Illinois.

Company Overview

About Skinovatio Medical Spa

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Health Services, Med Spas
Founded
2015
Parent Company
Skinovatio Medical Spa Franchise
Leadership
Aleksandra Waibel, Owner/CFO
Corporate Address
2632 N. Lincoln Ave.
Chicago, IL 60614
Social
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
6 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Skinovatio Medical Spa franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$124,900 - $196,970
Cash Requirement
$30,000 - $50,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Skinovatio Medical Spa offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
Skinovatio Medical Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Interested in ownership opportunities like Skinovatio Medical Spa? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

