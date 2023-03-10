Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy is a sports academy established in 1979. Its headquarters are located in Spokane, Washington. It includes two programs, the Skyhawks Sports camp, and the Supertots program. The Skyhawks Sports program offers afterschool sessions, clinics, summer camps, and tournaments to children between the ages of 4 and 14. The program offers sports activities such as American football, flag football, tennis, golf, basketball, baseball, volleyball, track, and field.

Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy started franchising in 2007. There are now over 130 franchised locations in the United States, as well as several internationally. Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy’s main ambition is to instill life skills in small children and youth through sports.

Why You May Want to Start a Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy Franchise

Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy allows children to follow their passion for sports in an atmosphere with other kids who hold similar ambitions. You can become a community figure who leads by building relationships with church groups, school organizations, college clubs, and families. You can do all this while growing your franchise.

As a franchisee, you may enjoy good business because Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy is a popular and nationally recognized program. You can join a proven business model that is easy to start and run. Some parents, school administrators, and children adore this franchise's programs, which can convert to constant and loyal customers throughout the year.

The business enjoys a year-long customer base through afterschool and weekend activities. The variety of sports activities and other services, such as the sale of sports items, make this a business with multiple income sources.

What Might Make a Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy Franchise

To get started with Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy, you will need to submit an inquiry form. A franchise representative may get back to you to give you the franchise details if you are seen as a good fit. The franchise representative may also provide you with the Franchise Disclosure Document, which you can review for up to two weeks.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy team questions. Additionally, research the brand and your local area to see if a Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If both parties believe that you are a good fit for the brand, you may be invited to visit the Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy headquarters in Spokane, Washington. Here you may complete training, speak to executives, and sign your franchise agreement.