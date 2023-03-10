Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#147 Ranked #156 last year
- Initial investment
-
$30K - $90K
- Units as of 2022
-
231 55.0% over 3 years
Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy is a sports academy established in 1979. Its headquarters are located in Spokane, Washington. It includes two programs, the Skyhawks Sports camp, and the Supertots program. The Skyhawks Sports program offers afterschool sessions, clinics, summer camps, and tournaments to children between the ages of 4 and 14. The program offers sports activities such as American football, flag football, tennis, golf, basketball, baseball, volleyball, track, and field.
Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy started franchising in 2007. There are now over 130 franchised locations in the United States, as well as several internationally. Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy’s main ambition is to instill life skills in small children and youth through sports.
Why You May Want to Start a Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy Franchise
Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy allows children to follow their passion for sports in an atmosphere with other kids who hold similar ambitions. You can become a community figure who leads by building relationships with church groups, school organizations, college clubs, and families. You can do all this while growing your franchise.
As a franchisee, you may enjoy good business because Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy is a popular and nationally recognized program. You can join a proven business model that is easy to start and run. Some parents, school administrators, and children adore this franchise's programs, which can convert to constant and loyal customers throughout the year.
The business enjoys a year-long customer base through afterschool and weekend activities. The variety of sports activities and other services, such as the sale of sports items, make this a business with multiple income sources.
What Might Make a Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy Franchise
To get started with Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy, you will need to submit an inquiry form. A franchise representative may get back to you to give you the franchise details if you are seen as a good fit. The franchise representative may also provide you with the Franchise Disclosure Document, which you can review for up to two weeks.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy team questions. Additionally, research the brand and your local area to see if a Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
If both parties believe that you are a good fit for the brand, you may be invited to visit the Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy headquarters in Spokane, Washington. Here you may complete training, speak to executives, and sign your franchise agreement.
Company Overview
About Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Fitness , Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 1979
- Parent Company
- Stack Sports
- Leadership
- Jason Frazier, President/COO
- Corporate Address
-
1826 E. Sprague Ave.
Spokane, WA 99202
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2007 (16 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 35
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 231 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $15,000 - $42,500
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $15,000 - $42,500
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $30,300 - $89,750
- Initial Investment
- $30,300 - $89,750
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $57,250 - $89,750
- Cash Requirement
- $57,250 - $89,750
- Veteran Incentives
- 30% off franchise fee
- Veteran Incentives
- 30% off franchise fee
- Royalty Fee
- 9-6%
- Royalty Fee
- 9-6%
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 24 hours
- Classroom Training
- 20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
- # of employees required to run
- 1-7
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
