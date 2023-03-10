Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy

Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy

Children's fitness programs
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#147 Ranked #156 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$30K - $90K
Units as of 2022
231 55.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy is a sports academy established in 1979. Its headquarters are located in Spokane, Washington. It includes two programs, the Skyhawks Sports camp, and the Supertots program. The Skyhawks Sports program offers afterschool sessions, clinics, summer camps, and tournaments to children between the ages of 4 and 14. The program offers sports activities such as American football, flag football, tennis, golf, basketball, baseball, volleyball, track, and field.

Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy started franchising in 2007. There are now over 130 franchised locations in the United States, as well as several internationally. Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy’s main ambition is to instill life skills in small children and youth through sports.

Why You May Want to Start a Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy Franchise

Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy allows children to follow their passion for sports in an atmosphere with other kids who hold similar ambitions. You can become a community figure who leads by building relationships with church groups, school organizations, college clubs, and families. You can do all this while growing your franchise.

As a franchisee, you may enjoy good business because Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy is a popular and nationally recognized program. You can join a proven business model that is easy to start and run. Some parents, school administrators, and children adore this franchise's programs, which can convert to constant and loyal customers throughout the year.

The business enjoys a year-long customer base through afterschool and weekend activities. The variety of sports activities and other services, such as the sale of sports items, make this a business with multiple income sources. 

What Might Make a Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy Franchise

To get started with Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy, you will need to submit an inquiry form. A franchise representative may get back to you to give you the franchise details if you are seen as a good fit. The franchise representative may also provide you with the Franchise Disclosure Document, which you can review for up to two weeks. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy team questions. Additionally, research the brand and your local area to see if a Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If both parties believe that you are a good fit for the brand, you may be invited to visit the Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy headquarters in Spokane, Washington. Here you may complete training, speak to executives, and sign your franchise agreement. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Fitness , Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1979
Parent Company
Stack Sports
Leadership
Jason Frazier, President/COO
Corporate Address
1826 E. Sprague Ave.
Spokane, WA 99202
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
35
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
231 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000 - $42,500
Initial Investment
$30,300 - $89,750
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$57,250 - $89,750
Veteran Incentives
30% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
9-6%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1-7
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #147 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #91 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #148 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #12 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #36 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy.

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

In-home tutoring
Request Info

Tutor Doctor

Tutoring
Ranked #197
Request Info

Primrose Schools

Educational childcare
Ranked #65
Learn More

Mathnasium

Math tutoring
Ranked #95
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing