SmartStyle

SmartStyle

Family hair salons
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#386 Ranked #149 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$181K - $310K
Units as of 2022
1,610 21% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

With franchises in nearly all of the states in the U.S., SmartStyle hair salon offers full-service hair care salons with locations in Walmart stores. 

SmartStyle is owned by Regis Corporation, which was founded in 1922 by Paul and Florence Kunin. The couple opened the Kunin Beauty Salon, which expanded into a chain of salons located in department stores.

SmartStyle was founded in 1996 and began offering franchises in 2016. The Regis Corporation continues to expand SmartStyle in Walmart locations across the United States. There are over 1,000 SmartStyle franchises located throughout the U.S., to go along with over 50 in Canada. There are also hundreds of corporate-owned SmartStyle locations.

Why You May Want to Start a SmartStyle Franchise

Each SmartStyle salon offers various hairstyling services, including haircuts, styling, coloring, conditioning, perms, waxing, and relaxing services for both men and women. All SmartStyle franchise locations are staffed with trained, professional hairstylists, with salon services offered at competitive prices.

SmartStyle franchise salons are located in Walmart stores, which means the stores may be highly trafficked and well-known to others. A SmartStyle salon may be relevant in any community and economic climate because there is typically a need for professional hair care and styling. Professional hair care is an industry that resists technological obsolescence and outsourcing because hair treatments can only be done in-person.

What Might Make a SmartStyle Franchise a Good Choice?

SmartStyle has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 several times in the past few years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the SmartStyle franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Opening a SmartStyle franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a SmartStyle Franchise

As you decide if opening a SmartStyle franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a SmartStyle franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the SmartStyle franchising team questions. 

Once awarded a franchise, franchisees are given multiple hours of classroom training. The company also assists with marketing, site selection, and field operations.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a SmartStyle franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About SmartStyle

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Hair Care, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
1996
Parent Company
Regis
Leadership
Matt Doctor, CEO
Corporate Address
3701 Wayzata Blvd., #500
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
250
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
1,610 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a SmartStyle franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,500
Initial Investment
$180,966 - $309,558
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000 - $1,200,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $250,000
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 rebate on first-store franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
Term of master lease
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
SmartStyle has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like SmartStyle? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where SmartStyle landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where SmartStyle ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #386 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #3 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to SmartStyle.

Hommati

3D tours, aerial videos, photography, augmented reality, and other services for real estate agents
Ranked #330
Request Info

Schlotzsky's

Sandwiches, pizza, soups, salads
Ranked #301
Request Info

European Wax Center

Body waxing services, skin and beauty products
Ranked #48
Learn More

Sola Salons

Salon studios
Ranked #50
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing