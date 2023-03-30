With franchises in nearly all of the states in the U.S., SmartStyle hair salon offers full-service hair care salons with locations in Walmart stores.

SmartStyle is owned by Regis Corporation, which was founded in 1922 by Paul and Florence Kunin. The couple opened the Kunin Beauty Salon, which expanded into a chain of salons located in department stores.

SmartStyle was founded in 1996 and began offering franchises in 2016. The Regis Corporation continues to expand SmartStyle in Walmart locations across the United States. There are over 1,000 SmartStyle franchises located throughout the U.S., to go along with over 50 in Canada. There are also hundreds of corporate-owned SmartStyle locations.

Why You May Want to Start a SmartStyle Franchise

Each SmartStyle salon offers various hairstyling services, including haircuts, styling, coloring, conditioning, perms, waxing, and relaxing services for both men and women. All SmartStyle franchise locations are staffed with trained, professional hairstylists, with salon services offered at competitive prices.

SmartStyle franchise salons are located in Walmart stores, which means the stores may be highly trafficked and well-known to others. A SmartStyle salon may be relevant in any community and economic climate because there is typically a need for professional hair care and styling. Professional hair care is an industry that resists technological obsolescence and outsourcing because hair treatments can only be done in-person.

What Might Make a SmartStyle Franchise a Good Choice?

SmartStyle has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 several times in the past few years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the SmartStyle franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Opening a SmartStyle franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a SmartStyle Franchise

As you decide if opening a SmartStyle franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a SmartStyle franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the SmartStyle franchising team questions.

Once awarded a franchise, franchisees are given multiple hours of classroom training. The company also assists with marketing, site selection, and field operations.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a SmartStyle franchise.