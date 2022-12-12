SoCal Candle Rentals

Candle rentals for weddings and events
Initial investment
$56K - $123K
Units as of 2025
4 Increase 33.3% over 3 years
Company Overview

About SoCal Candle Rentals

Industry Services (Other)
Related Categories Party/Event Services
Founded 2022
Parent Company SoCal Candle Rentals Franchise Network
Leadership Mindy Halley, Founder
Corporate Address 21965 Canyon Dr.
Wildomar, CA 92595
Social Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2025 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 4 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a SoCal Candle Rentals franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$32,000 - $42,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$55,500 - $123,100
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 35 hours
Classroom Training 13 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
# of employees required to run 2-10
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
