Solatube Home is a tubular skylight and ventilation company launched in 1987. 

Solatube Home has installed thousands of ventilation systems. It specializes in tubular skylights, ventilation systems, and replacement skylights. Their certified installation consultants possess a certificate in all Solatube Home products and are experts in them. They are also factory-trained. In addition, all the company’s stores are insured and licensed.

Solatube Home began franchising in 2020 and is seeking to add franchisees to the brand. They may offer customers individualized appointments, free in-home consultations, and installation services on the same day.

Why You May Want to Start a Solatube Home Franchise

Solatube Home believes it owns a unique daylighting system and has many years of experience on the market. These may be factors that will give the franchisee a good position when starting the business. 

Solatube Home franchisees don't need to have any experience in the field, but they should be able to lead their team of employees and provide exceptional customer service. Solatube Home offers their new franchisees exclusive territories, which could offer another advantage to opening a franchise.

Solatube Home provides new franchises with:

  • Several dozen hours of on-the-job training.

  • More than a few hours of classroom training.

  • Online support, lease negotiation, proprietary software, meetings and conventions, franchisee intranet platform.

  • Extended marketing support that includes national and social media, website development, and regional advertising.

What Might Make a Solatube Home Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Solatube Home team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Solatube Home has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may offer help covering the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their qualifications.

How To Open a Solatube Home Franchise

As you decide if opening a Solatube Home franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Solatube Home franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. You may also want to look at your potential employee market to make sure you will have the most qualified hires available to you. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Solatube Home, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Solatube Home franchising team questions.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Solatube Home franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Solatube Home

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded
1987
Parent Company
Solatube Home
Leadership
Tim Deming, Director of Marketing
Corporate Address
2210 Oak Ridge Wy.
Vista, CA 92081
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
150
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
3 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Solatube Home franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$10,000 - $30,000
Initial Investment
$108,494 - $244,458
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000 - $400,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $100,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off first-unit franchise fee; 10% off franchise fee for additional units
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Solatube Home has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
