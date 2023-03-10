Special Strong is an adaptive fitness center franchise specializing in people dealing with mental, physical, and cognitive difficulties like autism, down syndrome, traumatic brain injuries, paraplegia, multiple sclerosis, and cerebral palsy. Special Strong has helped over a thousand members in Texas and Arizona, with plans of reaching more customers across the United States through franchising.

Responding to what he felt was his calling, certified personal trainer Daniel Stein opened Special Strong in 2016 after conquering a learning disability, a mood disorder, and an autoimmune disease through exercise. Special Strong aims to make a difference in the lives of children, adolescents, and adults who desire normalcy despite their extraordinary challenges.

Why You May Want To Start a Special Strong Franchise

If you’re looking for a meaningful business opportunity in the community, Special Strong may be worth a look. “Strong” is an acronym for Stewardship, Transparency, Relationship-Focused, Ownership, No Judgment, Generosity. “Strong” speaks of the values and ideals that form the core of the center’s operations.

Owning a Special Strong franchise does not require you to have a background in healthcare, but you will be trained by the gym’s team of certified fitness professionals. The CEO himself is certified by relevant bodies in the industry, such as the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), National Federation of Personal Trainers (NFPT), and American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM).

What Might Make a Special Strong Franchise a Good Choice?

The alternative healthcare industry is valued at over $82 billion, creating a world of possibilities that may include success for Special Strong franchise.

To be part of the Special Strong team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Special Strong has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the cost of the franchise fee and startup.

How To Open a Special Strong Franchise

Opening a Special Strong franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

As you decide if opening a Special Strong franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Special Strong franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with the Special Strong franchise, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Special Strong franchising team questions.

It may be a good idea to check with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Special Strong franchise.