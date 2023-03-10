Special Strong
Initial investment
$57K - $69K
Units as of 2022
7 600.0% over 3 years
Special Strong is an adaptive fitness center franchise specializing in people dealing with mental, physical, and cognitive difficulties like autism, down syndrome, traumatic brain injuries, paraplegia, multiple sclerosis, and cerebral palsy. Special Strong has helped over a thousand members in Texas and Arizona, with plans of reaching more customers across the United States through franchising.

Responding to what he felt was his calling, certified personal trainer Daniel Stein opened Special Strong in 2016 after conquering a learning disability, a mood disorder, and an autoimmune disease through exercise. Special Strong aims to make a difference in the lives of children, adolescents, and adults who desire normalcy despite their extraordinary challenges.  

Why You May Want To Start a Special Strong Franchise

If you’re looking for a meaningful business opportunity in the community, Special Strong may be worth a look. “Strong” is an acronym for Stewardship, Transparency, Relationship-Focused, Ownership, No Judgment, Generosity. “Strong” speaks of the values and ideals that form the core of the center’s operations.  

Owning a Special Strong franchise does not require you to have a background in healthcare, but you will be trained by the gym’s team of certified fitness professionals. The CEO himself is certified by relevant bodies in the industry, such as the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), National Federation of Personal Trainers (NFPT), and American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). 

What Might Make a Special Strong Franchise a Good Choice?

The alternative healthcare industry is valued at over $82 billion, creating a world of possibilities that may include success for Special Strong franchise. 

To be part of the Special Strong team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Special Strong has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the cost of the franchise fee and startup.

How To Open a Special Strong Franchise

Opening a Special Strong franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

As you decide if opening a Special Strong franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Special Strong franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with the Special Strong franchise, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Special Strong franchising team questions.

It may be a good idea to check with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Special Strong franchise.

Company Overview

About Special Strong

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness , Miscellaneous Health Services, Children's Fitness Programs
Founded
2016
Leadership
Daniel Stein, CEO
Corporate Address
3420 Eldorado Pkwy., #4
McKinney, TX 75070
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
7 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Special Strong franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$42,500
Initial Investment
$56,875 - $68,700
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7-8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Special Strong has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
60 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Special Strong ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #133 in 2022

Top New Franchises

