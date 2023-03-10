Signing out of account, Standby...
Staybridge Suites is a creative, all-suite hotel brand. The brand attempts to satisfy the needs of extended stay guests by catering to a sense of community and home. A Staybridge Suites setting may be ideal for work, travel, and vacation. Staybridge Suites is a residential-style hotel brand within the InterContinental Hotels Group.
Staybridge Suites joined the extended-stay market in 1997 after they opened their flagship location in Alpharetta, Georgia. After that opening, the brand Staybridge Suites continued to expand, with over 300 hotels open across America, Europe, and the Middle East. Of those 300, over 250 are located in the United States.
Why You May Want to Start a Staybridge Suites Franchise
Staybridge Suites focuses on helping franchisees bring their brands to life and fuel mutual growth. Staybridge Suites' concept, teams, and technologies may be at the forefront of guest expectations and enjoyment, guiding the hotel industry. By joining Staybridge Suites properties worldwide, you will be providing the brand's signature of warm resorts for all visitors.
With Staybridge Suites, travelers may look forward to a fantastic hotel and the convenience, accessibility, and visual presence of a home away from home. Your Staybridge Suites franchise will have amenities such as a conference center, leisure center, and a pantry. Guests might also look forward to socializing with friends or other guests.
What Might Make a Staybridge Suites Franchise a Good Choice?
Staybridge Suites support team helps franchisees throughout the groundbreaking, development, and/or reconstruction phases of your location to create the right hotel for your unique market. Additionally, franchisees are made aware of the franchise's worldwide support network, centralized delivery, technological capabilities, and marketing campaigns.
To be part of the Staybridge Suites team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees.
How To Open a Staybridge Suites Franchise
To get started with the Staybridge Suites franchise, you may submit a franchise inquiry form. Suppose you are seen as a good fit. In that case, a Staybridge Suites franchise representative may reach out to you to explain the next steps in the franchising process, along with various qualifications all franchisees must meet. Additionally, you may receive a copy of the Staybridge Suites Franchise Disclosure Document. This document allows you to study all the ins and outs of the brand.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Staybridge Suites team questions. Also, research the brand and your local area to see if a Staybridge Suites franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney when deciding if you are financially sound enough to open a Staybridge Suites hotel franchise.
Company Overview
About Staybridge Suites
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1997 (26 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 1,500
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 314 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Staybridge Suites franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $75,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $16,026,975 - $24,598,695
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 5.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years (average)
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Staybridge Suites has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Varies
- Classroom Training
- Varies
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Staybridge Suites landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
