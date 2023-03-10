Staybridge Suites

Suite hotels
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$16M - $24.6M
Units as of 2022
314 7.5% over 3 years
Staybridge Suites is a creative, all-suite hotel brand. The brand attempts to satisfy the needs of extended stay guests by catering to a sense of community and home. A Staybridge Suites setting may be ideal for work, travel, and vacation. Staybridge Suites is a residential-style hotel brand within the InterContinental Hotels Group.

Staybridge Suites joined the extended-stay market in 1997 after they opened their flagship location in Alpharetta, Georgia. After that opening, the brand Staybridge Suites continued to expand, with over 300 hotels open across America, Europe, and the Middle East. Of those 300, over 250 are located in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Staybridge Suites Franchise

Staybridge Suites focuses on helping franchisees bring their brands to life and fuel mutual growth. Staybridge Suites' concept, teams, and technologies may be at the forefront of guest expectations and enjoyment, guiding the hotel industry. By joining Staybridge Suites properties worldwide, you will be providing the brand's signature of warm resorts for all visitors.

With Staybridge Suites, travelers may look forward to a fantastic hotel and the convenience, accessibility, and visual presence of a home away from home. Your Staybridge Suites franchise will have amenities such as a conference center, leisure center, and a pantry. Guests might also look forward to socializing with friends or other guests. 

What Might Make a Staybridge Suites Franchise a Good Choice?

Staybridge Suites support team helps franchisees throughout the groundbreaking, development, and/or reconstruction phases of your location to create the right hotel for your unique market. Additionally, franchisees are made aware of the franchise's worldwide support network, centralized delivery, technological capabilities, and marketing campaigns.

To be part of the Staybridge Suites team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. 

How To Open a Staybridge Suites Franchise

To get started with the Staybridge Suites franchise, you may submit a franchise inquiry form. Suppose you are seen as a good fit. In that case, a Staybridge Suites franchise representative may reach out to you to explain the next steps in the franchising process, along with various qualifications all franchisees must meet. Additionally, you may receive a copy of the Staybridge Suites Franchise Disclosure Document. This document allows you to study all the ins and outs of the brand. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask the Staybridge Suites team questions. Also, research the brand and your local area to see if a Staybridge Suites franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney when deciding if you are financially sound enough to open a Staybridge Suites hotel franchise.

Company Overview

About Staybridge Suites

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1997
Parent Company
IHG Hotels & Resorts
Leadership
Elie Maalouf, CEO, Americas
Corporate Address
Three Ravinia Dr., #100
Atlanta, GA 30346
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1997 (26 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,500
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
314 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Staybridge Suites franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$75,000
Initial Investment
$16,026,975 - $24,598,695
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Term of Agreement
20 years (average)
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Staybridge Suites has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Varies
Classroom Training
Varies
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
SEO
Website Development
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Staybridge Suites landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

