Structural Elements attempts to bridge the gap between the health and orthopedic care markets. Based in Hagerstown, Maryland, Structural Elements started business in 2013 and began franchising in 2016. Structural Elements is looking for franchisees throughout the United States and worldwide.
Therapists working for Structural Elements treat the whole body as an integrated system. The name may reflect the view that each part of the body is an element of a cohesive structure.
Structural Elements has opened several locations since beginning to franchise.
Why You May Want To Start a Structural Elements Franchise
Structural Elements believes that it has identified a market with a strong potential for success. After physical therapy, patients may still experience considerable pain. Meanwhile, orthopedic care is limited in what it can offer. As a result, Structural Elements offers therapy that fills the gap between these two options.
With a Structural Elements franchise, chiropractors, acupuncturists, physical therapists, and osteopathic physicians will work to provide various treatments that will get the client back to the gym or sports field as soon as possible.
A franchisee working with Structural Elements needs neither training nor experience in the field to apply for a franchise. The clients at a Structural Elements clinic usually have specific problems that the therapists will evaluate and treat.
Franchisees will be spending a lot of their time dealing with clients and business operations. Therefore, a franchisee should be a good communicator and listener in a friendly, professional manner.
What Might Make a Structural Elements Franchise a Good Choice?
Structural Elements offers several different clinic models that they tailor to different sized franchises. No matter the model you choose, Structural Elements offers a full training program for you and your therapists. There may be ongoing support available at every stage of the franchising process, and once your clinic has opened its doors, this support may always be available.
To be part of the Structural Elements team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
How To Open a Structural Elements Franchise
Some Americans may turn to alternative therapies to treat pain and injuries, potentially leaving Structural Elements in an advantageous position. Even so, you should make sure that you believe that there is a market for this service in your area. There might be other businesses in your area that are possible competitors; you should check them out. You will need therapists to work with you. Are the right people available?
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Structural Elements, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Structural Elements franchise team questions.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Structural Elements franchise.
Company Overview
About Structural Elements
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Health Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
- Founded
- 2013
- Parent Company
- Structural Elements Franchising LLC
- Leadership
- Doug Bertram, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
13214 Fountain Head Plaza
Hagerstown, MD 21742
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2016 (7 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 7
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 3 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Structural Elements franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $45,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $295,000 - $559,400
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 12 hours
- Classroom Training
- 20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationSite SelectionFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
