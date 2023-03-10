Structural Elements attempts to bridge the gap between the health and orthopedic care markets. Based in Hagerstown, Maryland, Structural Elements started business in 2013 and began franchising in 2016. Structural Elements is looking for franchisees throughout the United States and worldwide.

Therapists working for Structural Elements treat the whole body as an integrated system. The name may reflect the view that each part of the body is an element of a cohesive structure.

Structural Elements has opened several locations since beginning to franchise.

Why You May Want To Start a Structural Elements Franchise

Structural Elements believes that it has identified a market with a strong potential for success. After physical therapy, patients may still experience considerable pain. Meanwhile, orthopedic care is limited in what it can offer. As a result, Structural Elements offers therapy that fills the gap between these two options.

With a Structural Elements franchise, chiropractors, acupuncturists, physical therapists, and osteopathic physicians will work to provide various treatments that will get the client back to the gym or sports field as soon as possible.

A franchisee working with Structural Elements needs neither training nor experience in the field to apply for a franchise. The clients at a Structural Elements clinic usually have specific problems that the therapists will evaluate and treat.

Franchisees will be spending a lot of their time dealing with clients and business operations. Therefore, a franchisee should be a good communicator and listener in a friendly, professional manner.

What Might Make a Structural Elements Franchise a Good Choice?

Structural Elements offers several different clinic models that they tailor to different sized franchises. No matter the model you choose, Structural Elements offers a full training program for you and your therapists. There may be ongoing support available at every stage of the franchising process, and once your clinic has opened its doors, this support may always be available.

To be part of the Structural Elements team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open a Structural Elements Franchise

Some Americans may turn to alternative therapies to treat pain and injuries, potentially leaving Structural Elements in an advantageous position. Even so, you should make sure that you believe that there is a market for this service in your area. There might be other businesses in your area that are possible competitors; you should check them out. You will need therapists to work with you. Are the right people available?

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Structural Elements, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Structural Elements franchise team questions.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Structural Elements franchise.