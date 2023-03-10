Structural Elements

Structural Elements

Orthopedic wellness services
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$295K - $559K
Units as of 2020
3 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Structural Elements attempts to bridge the gap between the health and orthopedic care markets. Based in Hagerstown, Maryland, Structural Elements started business in 2013 and began franchising in 2016. Structural Elements is looking for franchisees throughout the United States and worldwide. 

Therapists working for Structural Elements treat the whole body as an integrated system. The name may reflect the view that each part of the body is an element of a cohesive structure.

Structural Elements has opened several locations since beginning to franchise.

Why You May Want To Start a Structural Elements Franchise

Structural Elements believes that it has identified a market with a strong potential for success. After physical therapy, patients may still experience considerable pain. Meanwhile, orthopedic care is limited in what it can offer. As a result, Structural Elements offers therapy that fills the gap between these two options.

With a Structural Elements franchise, chiropractors, acupuncturists, physical therapists, and osteopathic physicians will work to provide various treatments that will get the client back to the gym or sports field as soon as possible.

A franchisee working with Structural Elements needs neither training nor experience in the field to apply for a franchise. The clients at a Structural Elements clinic usually have specific problems that the therapists will evaluate and treat. 

Franchisees will be spending a lot of their time dealing with clients and business operations. Therefore, a franchisee should be a good communicator and listener in a friendly, professional manner.

What Might Make a Structural Elements Franchise a Good Choice?

Structural Elements offers several different clinic models that they tailor to different sized franchises. No matter the model you choose, Structural Elements offers a full training program for you and your therapists. There may be ongoing support available at every stage of the franchising process, and once your clinic has opened its doors, this support may always be available.

To be part of the Structural Elements team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

How To Open a Structural Elements Franchise

Some Americans may turn to alternative therapies to treat pain and injuries, potentially leaving Structural Elements in an advantageous position. Even so, you should make sure that you believe that there is a market for this service in your area. There might be other businesses in your area that are possible competitors; you should check them out. You will need therapists to work with you. Are the right people available?

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Structural Elements, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Structural Elements franchise team questions.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Structural Elements franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Structural Elements

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Health Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Structural Elements Franchising LLC
Leadership
Doug Bertram, CEO
Corporate Address
13214 Fountain Head Plaza
Hagerstown, MD 21742
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
3 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Structural Elements franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$295,000 - $559,400
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
12 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Structural Elements? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Structural Elements.

Joint Chiropractic, The

Chiropractic services
Ranked #57
Request Info

Planet Fitness

Fitness clubs
Ranked #7
Learn More

Moe's Southwest Grill

Mexican food
Ranked #268
Request Info

Palm Beach Tan

Tanning
Ranked #80
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing