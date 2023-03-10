Studio 6
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#259 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$207K - $9.5M
Units as of 2022
176 28.5% over 3 years
The Studio 6 franchise is an extension of the Motel 6 business. Motel 6 was founded in 1962, but the first Studio 6 opened its doors in El Paso, Texas in 1998 after a Motel 6 was renovated. Studio 6 offers customers a less expensive alternative for extended-stay situations. The rooms have work areas and kitchenettes in addition to sleeping arrangements.

Studio 6 has over 120 locations across the United States. The hotel company is working on making Studio 6 an international franchise.

Why You May Want to Start a Studio 6 Franchise

As a franchisee of Studio 6, you are not expected to be there every minute to operate the business. You can appoint someone to manage the location while you work at other locations or pursue other interests. Absentee ownership, then, is something that franchisees are allowed to pursue with Studio 6.

Studio 6 is dedicated to helping military veterans find employment, protecting against human trafficking, engaging with the community, and fostering a diverse workplace where all feel welcome. The franchise extends great efforts to make sure all of these goals are accomplished at each location.

What Might Make Studio 6 a Good Choice?

To be part of the Studio 6 team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other potential startup fees. You will also want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees. These might include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.

The training and support you receive as a Studio6 franchisee are extensive. You will complete dozens of hours of classroom training before opening your hotel franchise. There is also a yearly convention where you will receive additional training on certain aspects of the business. 

Franchisees have access to grand opening support, security and safety procedures, field operations support, proprietary software, a regular newsletter, toll-free line, lease negotiation support, and more. The marketing support is just as in-depth. You will have a team member to help you plan co-op advertising campaigns, regional advertising, social media, website development, and search engine optimization.

How to Open a Studio 6 Franchise

As you decide if you want to open a Studio 6 franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, an area that already has a multitude of hotels may be counterproductive to your goals.

If you meet these requirements and decide that this is the franchise for you, the next step is applying. You will need to fill out your personal information, the brand you are interested in, preferred country, preferred city, project type, how much you want to invest, how you heard about the company, and any other comments.

Once submitted, a Studio 6 representative may contact you to initiate further discussion, request a formal application, schedule a time for you to visit headquarters in Carrollton, Texas, and go over the Franchise Disclosure Document.

So long as everything goes well, you will sign a franchise agreement and begin construction on your Studio 6 location. A team member from headquarters will help you plan a grand opening for your new Studio 6 hotel.

Company Overview

About Studio 6

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1998
Parent Company
G6 Hospitality
Leadership
Rob Palleschi, CEO
Corporate Address
4001 International Pkwy.
Carrollton, TX 75007

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1999 (24 years)
# of employees at HQ
250
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
176 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Studio 6 franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000 - $30,000
Initial Investment
$206,850 - $9,471,518
Veteran Incentives
$1,500 general-manager training fee waived
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
15-20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
36.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Studio 6 landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Studio 6 ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #259 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #149 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)

