Studio Pilates International

Reformer Pilates studios
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$487K - $818K
Units as of 2023
88 Increase 131.6% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Studio Pilates International

Industry Health & Wellness
Related Categories Pilates Fitness, Fitness
Founded 2002
Parent Company Studio Pilates Int'l. Corp,
Leadership Jade Winter, CEO & Cofounder
Corporate Address 251 Little Falls Dr.
Wimington, DE 19808
Social LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2010 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ 43
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Europe (Western), Canada
# of Units 88 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Studio Pilates International franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$50,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$486,950 - $818,150
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
8%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing Studio Pilates International offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing Studio Pilates International has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 40 hours
Classroom Training 90 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Studio Pilates International ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Globe

Ranked #190 in 2024

Top Global Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
