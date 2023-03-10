Succentrix Business Advisors
Succentrix Business Advisors is a modern, full-service company that helps small businesses with accounting, payroll, bookkeeping, and tax preparation. Succentrix Business Advisors was founded in 2014 and began offering franchises in 2015. It now boasts over 30 locations scattered across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Succentrix Business Advisors Franchise

The name Succentrix comes from success, succinct, and concentric. By owning a Succentrix Business Advisors franchise, you may succeed through the clients you help. The cutting-edge cloud-based systems available to franchisees and clients may offer succinct business solutions and results. Also offering the potential added help of the ability to work from home if desired, Succentrix Business Advisors may offer an attractive incentive to owning a franchise.

A Succentrix Business Advisors franchisee could be someone coming from corporate America with the dream of owning their own business or someone just starting in the workforce with a desire to work for themselves. Wherever you come from, the Succentrix Business Advisors business model is designed to help support franchisees in their journey.

With over 30 locations across the United States, there is plenty of space to expand and bring Succentrix Business Advisors to your hometown. 

What Might Make a Succentrix Business Advisors Franchise a Good Choice? 

An ideal Succentrix Business Advisors franchisee is someone with a passion for helping other entrepreneurs develop skills, experience, and a mindset for growth. As a franchisee, you will help support business professionals by teaching, coaching, and motivating small businesses across the country. With your guidance, small business owners may see themselves become financially secure and confident in their worth and ability to grow and progress. 

The Succentrix Business Advisors model may include state-of-the-art, cloud-based software for accounting, payroll, and tax preparation. Succentrix Business Advisors offers ongoing support throughout the setup process and beyond, such as purchasing co-ops, newsletters, online support, lease negotiation, a toll-free line, and marketing support. 

Opening a Succentrix Business Advisors franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Succentrix Business Advisors Franchise

To be part of the Succentrix Business Advisors team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

A typical franchise agreement runs for 15 years, with franchisees able to renew their agreement if they meet the requirements. 

After submitting a contact form, you may be ready to schedule a time to talk to a Succentrix Business Advisors representative. After deciding this is the right choice for you, you'll complete a few dozen hours of classroom training to help prepare you to run your own Succentrix Business Advisors.

Company Overview

About Succentrix Business Advisors

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Business Financial Services, Tax Services
Founded
2014
Leadership
Alan Padgett, Chairman
Corporate Address
1 Huntington Rd., #702
Athens, GA 30606
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
36 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Succentrix Business Advisors franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,900
Initial Investment
$43,600 - $54,700
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000 - $100,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000 - $50,000
Veteran Incentives
$911 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Succentrix Business Advisors offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Succentrix Business Advisors has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Ongoing
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
