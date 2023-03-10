The Tax Team was established in 2014 by Aileen Guillen in Miami, Florida. The Tax Team has been franchising since 2019.

The Tax Team provides several services for tax and financial issues. The Tax Team’s services include tax preparation and filing, debt settlements, credit repair, small business planning, off-season tax, training, and quick book setup.

The needs of clients are the priority of The Tax Team. The franchise ensures that clients are fully satisfied with the services provided. The Tax Team also may enjoy a significant social media presence, which can make doing taxes both fun and quirky.

Since beginning to franchise, The Tax Team has opened several franchises in select states across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start The Tax Team Franchise

Great customer service is the pillar of The Tax Team. Prior experience in handling tax issues is a plus but not necessary when starting a franchise. The Tax Team franchisees should be hardworking, dedicated, driven by growth, have good customer service skills, and prioritize the clients’ needs.

The Tax Team provides exclusive territories to franchisees which may enable them to grow with their clients.

Opening a The Tax Team franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make The Tax Team Franchise A Good Choice?

The Tax Team is dedicated to ensuring that clients get the highest possible tax returns. The Tax Team is built on offering first-class customer service, which they believe is fundamental to brand growth. The Tax Team takes pride in the trust and respect it may have earned from clients.

To be part of The Tax Team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open The Tax Team Franchise

Before making any financial commitments or signing an agreement with The Tax Team, you must perform your due diligence and ascertain if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask The Tax Team franchising team questions. You may ask questions such as, “How many employees do I need to operate?” “How many clients can I work with at one time?” and “How can a protected territory help my Tax Team franchise grow?”

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from The Tax Team brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, the Tax Team franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees with The Tax Team also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a The Tax Team franchise.