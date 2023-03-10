The Tax Team

The Tax Team

Tax preparation
Initial investment
$78K - $123K
Units as of 2020
7 250.0% over 3 years
The Tax Team was established in 2014 by Aileen Guillen in Miami, Florida. The Tax Team has been franchising since 2019.

The Tax Team provides several services for tax and financial issues. The Tax Team’s services include tax preparation and filing, debt settlements, credit repair, small business planning, off-season tax, training, and quick book setup.

The needs of clients are the priority of The Tax Team. The franchise ensures that clients are fully satisfied with the services provided. The Tax Team also may enjoy a significant social media presence, which can make doing taxes both fun and quirky.

Since beginning to franchise, The Tax Team has opened several franchises in select states across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start The Tax Team Franchise

Great customer service is the pillar of The Tax Team. Prior experience in handling tax issues is a plus but not necessary when starting a franchise. The Tax Team franchisees should be hardworking, dedicated, driven by growth, have good customer service skills, and prioritize the clients’ needs.

The Tax Team provides exclusive territories to franchisees which may enable them to grow with their clients. 

Opening a The Tax Team franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make The Tax Team Franchise A Good Choice?

The Tax Team is dedicated to ensuring that clients get the highest possible tax returns. The Tax Team is built on offering first-class customer service, which they believe is fundamental to brand growth. The Tax Team takes pride in the trust and respect it may have earned from clients. 

To be part of The Tax Team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

How To Open The Tax Team Franchise

Before making any financial commitments or signing an agreement with The Tax Team, you must perform your due diligence and ascertain if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask The Tax Team franchising team questions. You may ask questions such as, “How many employees do I need to operate?” “How many clients can I work with at one time?” and “How can a protected territory help my Tax Team franchise grow?”

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from The Tax Team brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, the Tax Team franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees with The Tax Team also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a The Tax Team franchise.

Company Overview

About The Tax Team

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Tax Services
Founded
2014
Leadership
Aileen Guillen, CEO
Corporate Address
4101 S.W. 73rd Ave.
Miami, FL 33155

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
7 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Tax Team franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$77,650 - $123,200
Royalty Fee
12%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Tax Team has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
15 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
