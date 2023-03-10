Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
$116K - $174K
- Units as of 2021
5 400.0% over 3 years
Many businesses and office buildings need monitoring activities to help with early detection and crime prevention. That's where Surveillance Secure™ may come in. They work to meet the standard electronic security needs.
The security plan of a business may include security and surveillance cameras, alarm and video monitoring solutions, access control systems, and video image analytic software. Surveillance Secure has been in operation since 2006 and began franchising in 2019.
Why You May Want to Start a Surveillance Secure Franchise
Opening a Surveillance Secure franchise may be a good opportunity if you want to start your own security business. As a Surveillance Secure franchisee, you may be able to bring its technology, services, and installation practices closer to your community.
With your protected territory, you may be able to operate your Surveillance Secure location without worrying about losing business to other franchisees of the company. Surveillance Secure usually provides the necessary resources, support, training, and knowledge to help you become your own boss. As a franchisee, you may have access to the support, technology, training, software, and marketing tools.
What Might Make a Surveillance Secure Franchise a Good Choice?
By becoming a Surveillance Secure franchisee, you may be working with some of the best and the most experienced workers in the industry. To meet the clients’ expectations, you might want to hire only the most technically trained crew. This crew should have the required experience and certifications to install and support clients in projects.
To be part of the Surveillance Secure team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
After making the initial investment, the additional estimated costs may include a starting inventory, office equipment, and company vehicle. Website development, training, and three months of working capital are typically part of the initial costs. You may have access to a national network of franchisees with Surveillance Secure.
How Do You Open a Surveillance Secure Franchise?
The time taken to open your security business is generally dependent on how quickly you can find an office location and complete the process of opening a Surveillance Secure franchise. If you are interested in starting a Surveillance Secure franchise, you need only submit a simple franchise request form. If you are seen as a good fit, a franchise representative may soon reach out to you to schedule a get-to-know-you meeting.
As you progress through the process, Surveillance Secure may be with you through each step, helping to review the employee and equipment needs, evaluate office location options, and guide you to a successful launch. Ideally, you will complete your own due diligence on the brand and the opportunity. Take time to speak to current franchisees and ask the Surveillance Secure team questions. Before long, you may find yourself offering electronic safety to businesses as a Surveillance Secure franchisee.
Company Overview
About Surveillance Secure
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Security Services, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2006
- Parent Company
- Surveillance Secure Franchising LLC
- Leadership
- Kim Hartman, CEO
- Corporate Address
849 Quince Orchard Blvd., #F
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2019 (4 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6
- Where seeking
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 5 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Surveillance Secure franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $55,000 - $75,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $116,000 - $173,700
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $60,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $6,000 advertising jump-start package
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Surveillance Secure has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 52 hours
- Classroom Training
- 48 hours
- Ongoing Support
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Surveillance Secure? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Surveillance Secure ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
