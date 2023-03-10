Surveillance Secure
Initial investment
$116K - $174K
Units as of 2021
5 400.0% over 3 years
Many businesses and office buildings need monitoring activities to help with early detection and crime prevention. That's where Surveillance Secure™ may come in. They work to meet the standard electronic security needs. 

The security plan of a business may include security and surveillance cameras, alarm and video monitoring solutions, access control systems, and video image analytic software. Surveillance Secure has been in operation since 2006 and began franchising in 2019. 

Why You May Want to Start a Surveillance Secure Franchise

Opening a Surveillance Secure franchise may be a good opportunity if you want to start your own security business. As a Surveillance Secure franchisee, you may be able to bring its technology, services, and installation practices closer to your community. 

With your protected territory, you may be able to operate your Surveillance Secure location without worrying about losing business to other franchisees of the company. Surveillance Secure usually provides the necessary resources, support, training, and knowledge to help you become your own boss. As a franchisee, you may have access to the support, technology, training, software, and marketing tools.

What Might Make a Surveillance Secure Franchise a Good Choice?

By becoming a Surveillance Secure franchisee, you may be working with some of the best and the most experienced workers in the industry. To meet the clients’ expectations, you might want to hire only the most technically trained crew. This crew should have the required experience and certifications to install and support clients in projects.

To be part of the Surveillance Secure team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

After making the initial investment, the additional estimated costs may include a starting inventory, office equipment, and company vehicle. Website development, training, and three months of working capital are typically part of the initial costs. You may have access to a national network of franchisees with Surveillance Secure.

How Do You Open a Surveillance Secure Franchise?

The time taken to open your security business is generally dependent on how quickly you can find an office location and complete the process of opening a Surveillance Secure franchise. If you are interested in starting a Surveillance Secure franchise, you need only submit a simple franchise request form. If you are seen as a good fit, a franchise representative may soon reach out to you to schedule a get-to-know-you meeting. 

As you progress through the process, Surveillance Secure may be with you through each step, helping to review the employee and equipment needs, evaluate office location options, and guide you to a successful launch. Ideally, you will complete your own due diligence on the brand and the opportunity. Take time to speak to current franchisees and ask the Surveillance Secure team questions. Before long, you may find yourself offering electronic safety to businesses as a Surveillance Secure franchisee. 

Company Overview

About Surveillance Secure

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Security Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2006
Parent Company
Surveillance Secure Franchising LLC
Leadership
Kim Hartman, CEO
Corporate Address
849 Quince Orchard Blvd., #F
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
5 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Surveillance Secure franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$55,000 - $75,000
Initial Investment
$116,000 - $173,700
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$60,000
Veteran Incentives
$6,000 advertising jump-start package
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Surveillance Secure has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
52 hours
Classroom Training
48 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Surveillance Secure ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #149 in 2022

Top New Franchises

