Many businesses and office buildings need monitoring activities to help with early detection and crime prevention. That's where Surveillance Secure™ may come in. They work to meet the standard electronic security needs.

The security plan of a business may include security and surveillance cameras, alarm and video monitoring solutions, access control systems, and video image analytic software. Surveillance Secure has been in operation since 2006 and began franchising in 2019.

Why You May Want to Start a Surveillance Secure Franchise

Opening a Surveillance Secure franchise may be a good opportunity if you want to start your own security business. As a Surveillance Secure franchisee, you may be able to bring its technology, services, and installation practices closer to your community.

With your protected territory, you may be able to operate your Surveillance Secure location without worrying about losing business to other franchisees of the company. Surveillance Secure usually provides the necessary resources, support, training, and knowledge to help you become your own boss. As a franchisee, you may have access to the support, technology, training, software, and marketing tools.

What Might Make a Surveillance Secure Franchise a Good Choice?

By becoming a Surveillance Secure franchisee, you may be working with some of the best and the most experienced workers in the industry. To meet the clients’ expectations, you might want to hire only the most technically trained crew. This crew should have the required experience and certifications to install and support clients in projects.

To be part of the Surveillance Secure team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

After making the initial investment, the additional estimated costs may include a starting inventory, office equipment, and company vehicle. Website development, training, and three months of working capital are typically part of the initial costs. You may have access to a national network of franchisees with Surveillance Secure.

How Do You Open a Surveillance Secure Franchise?

The time taken to open your security business is generally dependent on how quickly you can find an office location and complete the process of opening a Surveillance Secure franchise. If you are interested in starting a Surveillance Secure franchise, you need only submit a simple franchise request form. If you are seen as a good fit, a franchise representative may soon reach out to you to schedule a get-to-know-you meeting.

As you progress through the process, Surveillance Secure may be with you through each step, helping to review the employee and equipment needs, evaluate office location options, and guide you to a successful launch. Ideally, you will complete your own due diligence on the brand and the opportunity. Take time to speak to current franchisees and ask the Surveillance Secure team questions. Before long, you may find yourself offering electronic safety to businesses as a Surveillance Secure franchisee.