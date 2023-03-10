sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt

sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt

Self-serve frozen yogurt
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$96K - $478K
Units as of 2020
287 5.9% over 3 years
Since its single-location beginning in June 2009, sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt has grown to become one of America's most rapidly expanding franchises. The unique yogurt concept has hatched over 275 stores, thanks to its long list of franchisees.

If you have tried sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt, believe in the product, have a strong sense of community, and are looking for a fun business opportunity, you might be a good candidate to become a franchisee with the company. 

Why You May Want to Start a sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt Franchise

There’s no question about self-serve frozen yogurt being one of the known commodities in the food industry. Everywhere, people tend to love the idea of indulging in their favorite flavors, with equally exciting toppings to boot. While there’s plenty of competition out there, sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt stands out with its quality frozen yogurt, local heart, and warm familial vibe.

While sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt sells premium frozen yogurt, it believes that its gift for human connection is what truly makes the business thrive. The company’s passion for people is evident in its efforts to reach out and be valuable to communities through activities, such as sponsoring Little League baseball and softball teams and donating to charities. Beyond business, sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt strives to be "local" among the rest.

What Might Make a sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt Franchise a Good Choice?

When seeking to franchise with sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt, be prepared to invest. The initial investment will be made up of the franchise fee and other startup costs. It covers leasehold improvements, equipment, furniture, starting inventory, opening day, the initial franchise fee, a POS system, and signage. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Costs will likely vary, but you can always review the company’s current Franchise Disclosure Document for the most accurate details.

SweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt is currently on the pre-approved Small Business Administration registry. While they do not offer in-house financing, they are happy to help you explore other funding sources, such as self-guided IRAs and 401K rollover options. They have also partnered with third-party sources in order to help you cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, and inventory.

How To Open a sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt Franchise

To open a sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt, you first must submit a franchise inquiry form. Suppose the brand likes what they see. A franchise development consultant may then get in touch with you and start assessing your fit with the company. You may also receive a copy of their Franchise Disclosure Document, which you should review carefully before signing the franchise agreement if one is offered to you.

Then, the company will conduct training for your sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt franchise. During this time, they'll orient you on the different aspects of operating a sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt franchise-- from marketing to accounting. Part of the training will also occur in an existing store, where you can learn hands-on how the business operates from opening to closing. Sweet treats may be in your future if sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt decides you are a good fit as their newest franchisee. 

Company Overview

About sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Frozen Desserts, Ices, Frozen Yogurt
Founded
2009
Parent Company
MTY Franchising USA Inc.
Leadership
Eric Lefebvre, CEO
Corporate Address
9311 E. Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
227
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
287 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$10,000 - $30,000
Initial Investment
$95,600 - $477,500
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$120,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
38 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

