Since its single-location beginning in June 2009, sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt has grown to become one of America's most rapidly expanding franchises. The unique yogurt concept has hatched over 275 stores, thanks to its long list of franchisees.

If you have tried sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt, believe in the product, have a strong sense of community, and are looking for a fun business opportunity, you might be a good candidate to become a franchisee with the company.

Why You May Want to Start a sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt Franchise

There’s no question about self-serve frozen yogurt being one of the known commodities in the food industry. Everywhere, people tend to love the idea of indulging in their favorite flavors, with equally exciting toppings to boot. While there’s plenty of competition out there, sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt stands out with its quality frozen yogurt, local heart, and warm familial vibe.

While sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt sells premium frozen yogurt, it believes that its gift for human connection is what truly makes the business thrive. The company’s passion for people is evident in its efforts to reach out and be valuable to communities through activities, such as sponsoring Little League baseball and softball teams and donating to charities. Beyond business, sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt strives to be "local" among the rest.

What Might Make a sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt Franchise a Good Choice?

When seeking to franchise with sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt, be prepared to invest. The initial investment will be made up of the franchise fee and other startup costs. It covers leasehold improvements, equipment, furniture, starting inventory, opening day, the initial franchise fee, a POS system, and signage. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Costs will likely vary, but you can always review the company’s current Franchise Disclosure Document for the most accurate details.

SweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt is currently on the pre-approved Small Business Administration registry. While they do not offer in-house financing, they are happy to help you explore other funding sources, such as self-guided IRAs and 401K rollover options. They have also partnered with third-party sources in order to help you cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, and inventory.

How To Open a sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt Franchise

To open a sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt, you first must submit a franchise inquiry form. Suppose the brand likes what they see. A franchise development consultant may then get in touch with you and start assessing your fit with the company. You may also receive a copy of their Franchise Disclosure Document, which you should review carefully before signing the franchise agreement if one is offered to you.

Then, the company will conduct training for your sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt franchise. During this time, they'll orient you on the different aspects of operating a sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt franchise-- from marketing to accounting. Part of the training will also occur in an existing store, where you can learn hands-on how the business operates from opening to closing. Sweet treats may be in your future if sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt decides you are a good fit as their newest franchisee.