Synergy HomeCare

Synergy HomeCare

Nonmedical home care
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#483 Ranked #416 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$44K - $131K
Units as of 2022
396 19.6% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Synergy HomeCare, founded by Peter Tourian in 2001, is one of the leading non-medical home care agencies in the U.S. The company has a deep-rooted commitment to providing compassionate, attentive home care for the elderly, ill, disabled, or recovering.

This attentive companionship is also offered to those recovering from illness, surgery, and childbirth. As a Synergy HomeCare franchisee, you may help make the vulnerable, and their families' lives easier through watchful care and sensitivity.

Synergy HomeCare began franchising in 2005 and has since grown to over 300 locations across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Synergy HomeCare Franchise

If you love the idea of offering quality and personal home care, then opening a Synergy HomeCare franchise might be for you. Seen by some as more as a service to the community than a business, Synergy HomeCare strives to function as a haven for overwhelmed families everywhere. With this company, you may find yourself acting as a helpful friend would in difficult times. With this empathy toward families, more people might look to professional home care for their loved ones in the coming years.

As one of the leading providers of non-medical home care, Synergy HomeCare gives hope and family support. They offer friendship to all those who cannot leave their homes. Being warm, inviting, and caring ensures that the elderly, sick, disabled, or recovering do not feel like second-rate citizens or burdens to their families. 

What Might Make Synergy HomeCare a Good Choice?

To be part of the Synergy HomeCare team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. 

As non-medical home care agencies compete, Synergy HomeCare continues to reach many people in need of their services. With their excellent business training, you may give people in need personalized home service while maintaining a good business reputation. As you decide if you want to open a Synergy HomeCare franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community.

As a franchisee, you may get a protected territory to avoid an overlap with other franchisees. This typically helps to protect your business from the loss of customers. The ideal franchisee has a heartfelt desire to care for people, a passion for leadership and business, good communication and relationship skills, and kindness.

How To Open a Synergy HomeCare Franchise

To start a Synergy HomeCare franchise, you will need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. You will then fill out a franchise inquiry form requesting further information. From there, you may receive an information packet and regular informational emails if you are found to be a good fit for the brand. 

If approved to continue, you may then fill out an official franchise application. When it is received, you may receive a call from the franchise development team. They will take you through the process of opening a Synergy HomeCare franchise. There will likely be intensive training before you can open the doors to your business. Synergy HomeCare is ready to walk with you as you begin your franchise journey.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Synergy HomeCare

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
2001
Parent Company
Synergy HomeCare Franchising LLC
Leadership
Mike Steed, Chief Growth Officer
Corporate Address
1757 E. Baseline Rd., Bldg. 6, #124
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
35
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
396 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Synergy HomeCare franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000 - $50,000
Initial Investment
$44,286 - $130,912
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000 - $250,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $100,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Synergy HomeCare has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
41 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Synergy HomeCare? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Synergy HomeCare landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Synergy HomeCare ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #483 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #35 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Synergy HomeCare.

Planet Fitness

Fitness clubs
Ranked #7
Learn More

Home Helpers Home Care

Nonmedical/skilled home care; monitoring products and services
Ranked #422
Request Info

Palm Beach Tan

Tanning
Ranked #80
Learn More

Dream Vacations

Travel agencies
Ranked #82
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing