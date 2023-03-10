Synergy HomeCare, founded by Peter Tourian in 2001, is one of the leading non-medical home care agencies in the U.S. The company has a deep-rooted commitment to providing compassionate, attentive home care for the elderly, ill, disabled, or recovering.

This attentive companionship is also offered to those recovering from illness, surgery, and childbirth. As a Synergy HomeCare franchisee, you may help make the vulnerable, and their families' lives easier through watchful care and sensitivity.

Synergy HomeCare began franchising in 2005 and has since grown to over 300 locations across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Synergy HomeCare Franchise

If you love the idea of offering quality and personal home care, then opening a Synergy HomeCare franchise might be for you. Seen by some as more as a service to the community than a business, Synergy HomeCare strives to function as a haven for overwhelmed families everywhere. With this company, you may find yourself acting as a helpful friend would in difficult times. With this empathy toward families, more people might look to professional home care for their loved ones in the coming years.

As one of the leading providers of non-medical home care, Synergy HomeCare gives hope and family support. They offer friendship to all those who cannot leave their homes. Being warm, inviting, and caring ensures that the elderly, sick, disabled, or recovering do not feel like second-rate citizens or burdens to their families.

What Might Make Synergy HomeCare a Good Choice?

To be part of the Synergy HomeCare team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

As non-medical home care agencies compete, Synergy HomeCare continues to reach many people in need of their services. With their excellent business training, you may give people in need personalized home service while maintaining a good business reputation. As you decide if you want to open a Synergy HomeCare franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community.

As a franchisee, you may get a protected territory to avoid an overlap with other franchisees. This typically helps to protect your business from the loss of customers. The ideal franchisee has a heartfelt desire to care for people, a passion for leadership and business, good communication and relationship skills, and kindness.

How To Open a Synergy HomeCare Franchise

To start a Synergy HomeCare franchise, you will need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. You will then fill out a franchise inquiry form requesting further information. From there, you may receive an information packet and regular informational emails if you are found to be a good fit for the brand.

If approved to continue, you may then fill out an official franchise application. When it is received, you may receive a call from the franchise development team. They will take you through the process of opening a Synergy HomeCare franchise. There will likely be intensive training before you can open the doors to your business. Synergy HomeCare is ready to walk with you as you begin your franchise journey.