Teaberry Painting is a residential and commercial painting franchise headquartered in Galveston, Texas. After over 20 years in the industry, the company has expanded its list of services to include drywall repairs, carpentry services, gutter cleanouts, and window washing. Teaberry Painting began franchising in 2020.

Teaberry Painting began with the founder Glen Morrison as he left the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served for six years. During this time, Morrison earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business from Colorado State University. Morrison then joined a Fortune 50 company and learned about accounting, marketing, software, and management. Putting that knowledge to work, Morrison built Teaberry Painting, which now completes over 300 paint jobs a year.

Why You May Want To Start a Teaberry Painting Franchise

If you’re looking for a business opportunity that combines personal fulfillment and exceptional customer service, Teaberry Painting could be one of your better options. Existing franchisees report that the brand is not all about painting, but also operations management and result-oriented performance. This is all part of a strategy that has worked for the company since its founding in 2005.

Opening a Teaberry Painting franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Home interior and exterior painting are undoubtedly some of the most common home improvement jobs Americans are willing to pay for. Teaberry Painting is looking to take advantage of this market and provide much-needed services to various communities.

What Might Make a Teaberry Painting Franchise a Good Choice

The Teaberry Painting corporate office provides full support to franchisees, including territory selection, initial training, and proprietary software, among others. You can also take advantage of the brand’s buying power, thanks to its established pool of approved vendors for key supplies and services. You may also be given a dedicated team to help you market your new business and operate your new business as you move forward.

To be part of the Teaberry Painting team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Teaberry Painting Franchise

As you decide if opening a Teaberry Painting franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Teaberry Painting franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Teaberry Painting franchising team questions.