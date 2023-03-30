Teaberry Painting

Teaberry Painting

Painting contracting
Initial investment
$106K - $156K
Units as of 2021
4 100.0% over 3 years
Teaberry Painting is a residential and commercial painting franchise headquartered in Galveston, Texas. After over 20 years in the industry, the company has expanded its list of services to include drywall repairs, carpentry services, gutter cleanouts, and window washing. Teaberry Painting began franchising in 2020.

Teaberry Painting began with the founder Glen Morrison as he left the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served for six years. During this time, Morrison earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business from Colorado State University. Morrison then joined a Fortune 50 company and learned about accounting, marketing, software, and management. Putting that knowledge to work, Morrison built Teaberry Painting, which now completes over 300 paint jobs a year.

Why You May Want To Start a Teaberry Painting Franchise

If you’re looking for a business opportunity that combines personal fulfillment and exceptional customer service, Teaberry Painting could be one of your better options. Existing franchisees report that the brand is not all about painting, but also operations management and result-oriented performance. This is all part of a strategy that has worked for the company since its founding in 2005. 

Opening a Teaberry Painting franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Home interior and exterior painting are undoubtedly some of the most common home improvement jobs Americans are willing to pay for. Teaberry Painting is looking to take advantage of this market and provide much-needed services to various communities. 

What Might Make a Teaberry Painting Franchise a Good Choice

The Teaberry Painting corporate office provides full support to franchisees, including territory selection, initial training, and proprietary software, among others. You can also take advantage of the brand’s buying power, thanks to its established pool of approved vendors for key supplies and services. You may also be given a dedicated team to help you market your new business and operate your new business as you move forward. 

To be part of the Teaberry Painting team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Teaberry Painting Franchise

As you decide if opening a Teaberry Painting franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Teaberry Painting franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Teaberry Painting franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Teaberry Painting

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Painting
Founded
2005
Leadership
Glen A. Morrison, President
Corporate Address
527 21st St., #89
Galveston, TX 77550
Social
Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas

# of Units
4 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Teaberry Painting franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$105,875 - $156,265
Cash Requirement
$70,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
