- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$106K - $156K
- Units as of 2021
-
4 100.0% over 3 years
Teaberry Painting is a residential and commercial painting franchise headquartered in Galveston, Texas. After over 20 years in the industry, the company has expanded its list of services to include drywall repairs, carpentry services, gutter cleanouts, and window washing. Teaberry Painting began franchising in 2020.
Teaberry Painting began with the founder Glen Morrison as he left the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served for six years. During this time, Morrison earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business from Colorado State University. Morrison then joined a Fortune 50 company and learned about accounting, marketing, software, and management. Putting that knowledge to work, Morrison built Teaberry Painting, which now completes over 300 paint jobs a year.
Why You May Want To Start a Teaberry Painting Franchise
If you’re looking for a business opportunity that combines personal fulfillment and exceptional customer service, Teaberry Painting could be one of your better options. Existing franchisees report that the brand is not all about painting, but also operations management and result-oriented performance. This is all part of a strategy that has worked for the company since its founding in 2005.
Opening a Teaberry Painting franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Home interior and exterior painting are undoubtedly some of the most common home improvement jobs Americans are willing to pay for. Teaberry Painting is looking to take advantage of this market and provide much-needed services to various communities.
What Might Make a Teaberry Painting Franchise a Good Choice
The Teaberry Painting corporate office provides full support to franchisees, including territory selection, initial training, and proprietary software, among others. You can also take advantage of the brand’s buying power, thanks to its established pool of approved vendors for key supplies and services. You may also be given a dedicated team to help you market your new business and operate your new business as you move forward.
To be part of the Teaberry Painting team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Teaberry Painting Franchise
As you decide if opening a Teaberry Painting franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Teaberry Painting franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Teaberry Painting franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Teaberry Painting
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Painting
- Founded
- 2005
- Leadership
- Glen A. Morrison, President
- Corporate Address
-
527 21st St., #89
Galveston, TX 77550
- Social
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 4
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas
- # of Units
- 4 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Teaberry Painting franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $105,875 - $156,265
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $70,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 8 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsMeetings & ConventionsOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSEOWebsite Development
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
