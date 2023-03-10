TGA Premier Sports is a youth-oriented franchise that offers school-based sports enrichment programs, camps, and leagues. Created in 2002 and franchising since 2006, the concept originally focused on golf until it branched out to include tennis, flag football, ultimate frisbee, volleyball, and other sports. The mission is to provide youth with a well-rounded education by combining academics with physical activity, character development, and general life skills.

Suppose you are a sports enthusiast looking for business opportunities. In that case, a TGA Premier Sports offers a franchise model which may allow you to contribute to the development of young people while making a welcome impact on their communities.

Why You May Want to Start a TGA Premier Sports Franchise

Owning a TGA Premier Sports franchise may come with great flexibility. You can choose to operate within a whole region or a specific area, deciding if you want to be more hands-on or hire people while you concentrate on growing the business. You can also choose which programs you want to offer, depending on which sports you and your community are most passionate about. Furthermore, your location can operate as a home-based business, furthering your flexibility.

Of course, with flexibility comes a healthier work-life balance arising from the fact that you are your own boss and have that rare chance to affect the lives of people around you positively.

What Might Make a TGA Premier Sports Franchise a Good Choice?

To be a part of the TGA Premier Sports team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, which will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees.

The franchise's proprietary curriculum was developed with top sports-regulating bodies and educators based on the American Development Model.

As a franchisee, you may get in-depth training, online resources, marketing materials, IT support and purchasing power. You may also receive a starter kit as soon as you’re in on the program, including an equipment and supply package per sport for your first five programs, branded office supplies (letterhead, envelopes, and more), TGA coach uniforms, and branded equipment and apparel for the children. You may also get the chance to apply for grants and scholarships from the franchise’s sports foundation for underfunded families in the area you serve.

How To Open a TGA Premier Sports Franchise

If you match the TGA Premier Sports requirements, you may qualify to open a franchise. The team may respond to you directly and tell you more about the brand, what they do, the people behind it, and what they’re looking for in a franchisee. If chosen to continue, you will also be given a list of current franchise and their contact information so you can talk to them and listen to their experiences.

The TGA Premier Sports team will send you more detailed information and examine your local market. If you meet all the requirements, you will be awarded an exclusive geographic franchise agreement. Soon, you will be running a TGA Premier Sports location that positively impacts the children in your community.