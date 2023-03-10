TGA Premier Sports

Youth sports programs
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$34K - $126K
Units as of 2022
83 33% over 3 years
TGA Premier Sports is a youth-oriented franchise that offers school-based sports enrichment programs, camps, and leagues. Created in 2002 and franchising since 2006, the concept originally focused on golf until it branched out to include tennis, flag football, ultimate frisbee, volleyball, and other sports. The mission is to provide youth with a well-rounded education by combining academics with physical activity, character development, and general life skills.

Suppose you are a sports enthusiast looking for business opportunities. In that case, a TGA Premier Sports offers a franchise model which may allow you to contribute to the development of young people while making a welcome impact on their communities. 

Why You May Want to Start a TGA Premier Sports Franchise

Owning a TGA Premier Sports franchise may come with great flexibility. You can choose to operate within a whole region or a specific area, deciding if you want to be more hands-on or hire people while you concentrate on growing the business. You can also choose which programs you want to offer, depending on which sports you and your community are most passionate about. Furthermore, your location can operate as a home-based business, furthering your flexibility.

Of course, with flexibility comes a healthier work-life balance arising from the fact that you are your own boss and have that rare chance to affect the lives of people around you positively.

What Might Make a TGA Premier Sports Franchise a Good Choice?

To be a part of the TGA Premier Sports team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, which will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees.

 The franchise's proprietary curriculum was developed with top sports-regulating bodies and educators based on the American Development Model.

As a franchisee, you may get in-depth training, online resources, marketing materials, IT support and purchasing power. You may also receive a starter kit as soon as you’re in on the program, including an equipment and supply package per sport for your first five programs, branded office supplies (letterhead, envelopes, and more), TGA coach uniforms, and branded equipment and apparel for the children. You may also get the chance to apply for grants and scholarships from the franchise’s sports foundation for underfunded families in the area you serve. 

How To Open a TGA Premier Sports Franchise

If you match the TGA Premier Sports requirements, you may qualify to open a franchise. The team may respond to you directly and tell you more about the brand, what they do, the people behind it, and what they’re looking for in a franchisee. If chosen to continue, you will also be given a list of current franchise and their contact information so you can talk to them and listen to their experiences. 

The TGA Premier Sports team will send you more detailed information and examine your local market. If you meet all the requirements, you will be awarded an exclusive geographic franchise agreement. Soon, you will be running a TGA Premier Sports location that positively impacts the children in your community.

Company Overview

About TGA Premier Sports

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Fitness , Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2002
Parent Company
Youth Athletes United
Leadership
Laura Sappington, Ops
Corporate Address
606 Columbus Ave.
New York, NY 10034
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
22
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
83 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a TGA Premier Sports franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000 - $60,000
Initial Investment
$33,800 - $125,600
Net Worth Requirement
$35,000
Cash Requirement
$20,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
$150-$200/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
TGA Premier Sports offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
TGA Premier Sports has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
18 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
