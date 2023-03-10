Title Boxing Club is dedicated to providing empowering workouts including boxing, kickboxing, and MMA, to all people regardless of age, body, weight, and ability. Title Boxing Club strives to be a home for newcomers, first-timers, advanced athletes, fitness lovers, disease-fighters, goal-setters, community seekers, and more.

Title Boxing Club provides a full-body boxing workout that transforms your body, clears your mind, and engages your spirit. Title Boxing Club was founded in 2008 and has been franchising since 2009. Since beginning to franchise, Title Boxing Club has opened over 100 franchises in the United States to go along with several international locations.

Why You May Want to Start a Title Boxing Club Franchise

Title Boxing Club may be perfect for franchisees who are passionate about fitness and want to begin a business that endorses it. Their signature workout may strengthen and tone clients’ arms, legs, back, core, stamina, and confidence by using the foundations of a faithful boxer’s workout – including correct heavy bag training.

Owning and operating a Title Boxing Club franchise may offer several different money-making streams, including membership, retail, personal training, and workout. Franchisees don’t need prior fitness experience, though previous marketing, small company ownership, or management expertise is always beneficial.

Opening a Title Boxing Club franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand. They also give exclusive territories as well as the opportunity to own multiple units.

What Might Make a Title Boxing Club Franchise a Good Choice?

Title Boxing Club believes it is an industry leader in boutique boxing fitness. Title Boxing Club empowers franchisees to provide a premium experience centered around making the club’s proprietary workout the highlight of someone’s day. They also provide one of the most intensive, body-transforming trainings available. Solutions are available for individuals who want to change their bodies, relieve stress, or enjoy a great workout. Franchisees of Title Boxing Club are expected to provide clients with the motivation to live a better body and mind one class at a time.

To be part of the Title Boxing Club team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Title Boxing Club Franchise

As you decide if opening a Title Boxing Club franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Title Boxing Club franchise would do well in your community. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Title Boxing Club franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Title Boxing Club brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also may receive hands-on training that helps franchisees and their teams feel prepared to succeed. Is your inner fighter ready to run a Title Boxing Club franchise?