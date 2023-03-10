Title Boxing Club
Initial investment
$172K - $515K
Units as of 2020
183 12.3% over 3 years
Title Boxing Club is dedicated to providing empowering workouts including boxing, kickboxing, and MMA, to all people regardless of age, body, weight, and ability. Title Boxing Club strives to be a home for newcomers, first-timers, advanced athletes, fitness lovers, disease-fighters, goal-setters, community seekers, and more.

Title Boxing Club provides a full-body boxing workout that transforms your body, clears your mind, and engages your spirit. Title Boxing Club was founded in 2008 and has been franchising since 2009. Since beginning to franchise, Title Boxing Club has opened over 100 franchises in the United States to go along with several international locations.

Why You May Want to Start a Title Boxing Club Franchise

Title Boxing Club may be perfect for franchisees who are passionate about fitness and want to begin a business that endorses it. Their signature workout may strengthen and tone clients’ arms, legs, back, core, stamina, and confidence by using the foundations of a faithful boxer’s workout – including correct heavy bag training. 

Owning and operating a Title Boxing Club franchise may offer several different money-making streams, including membership, retail, personal training, and workout. Franchisees don’t need prior fitness experience, though previous marketing, small company ownership, or management expertise is always beneficial. 

Opening a Title Boxing Club franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand. They also give exclusive territories as well as the opportunity to own multiple units.

What Might Make a Title Boxing Club Franchise a Good Choice?

Title Boxing Club believes it is an industry leader in boutique boxing fitness. Title Boxing Club empowers franchisees to provide a premium experience centered around making the club’s proprietary workout the highlight of someone’s day. They also provide one of the most intensive, body-transforming trainings available. Solutions are available for individuals who want to change their bodies, relieve stress, or enjoy a great workout. Franchisees of Title Boxing Club are expected to provide clients with the motivation to live a better body and mind one class at a time.

To be part of the Title Boxing Club team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Title Boxing Club Franchise

As you decide if opening a Title Boxing Club franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Title Boxing Club franchise would do well in your community. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Title Boxing Club franchising team questions.  

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Title Boxing Club brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also may receive hands-on training that helps franchisees and their teams feel prepared to succeed. Is your inner fighter ready to run a Title Boxing Club franchise?

Company Overview

About Title Boxing Club

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness , Boxing/Kickboxing Fitness
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Franworth
Leadership
Todd Wadler, CEO
Corporate Address
5400 College Blvd., #1
Overland Park, KS 66211
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
33
# of Units
183 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Title Boxing Club franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$171,951 - $514,993
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$1,500 off first-club franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Title Boxing Club has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Title Boxing Club landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
