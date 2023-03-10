Scott Gittrich got his start in the pizza world working as a deliver driver for Domino's while attending the University of Illinois in 1984. He worked his way up to director of operations for a group of Domino's franchises before deciding in 1991 to open his own pizza restaurant: Toppers. The company began franchising in 2000.

Toppers' menu features specialty pizzas with toppings such as French-fried onions, oven-roasted tomatoes, mac 'n cheese and tater tots, along with the company's signature cheesy breadsticks called Topperstix.