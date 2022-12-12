Total Care Dental & Orthodontics

Dental care services
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$593K - $1.3M
Units as of 2025
4 Increase 33.3% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Total Care Dental & Orthodontics

Industry Health & Wellness
Related Categories Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded 2008
Leadership Keivan Sarraf, CEO
Corporate Address 2700 N. Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90031
Social Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2025 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 60
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 4 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Total Care Dental & Orthodontics franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$592,750 - $1,254,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Total Care Dental & Orthodontics has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 31 hours
Classroom Training 29 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 8-12
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Total Care Dental & Orthodontics.

Dr. G's Weight Loss & Wellness

description
Medical weight-loss services

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

description
Chocolates, confections

Sylvan Learning

description
Supplemental education, STEM camps, college prep

Home Helpers Home Care

description
Nonmedical/skilled home care; monitoring products and services

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How Shaq Built a Restaurant Empire That Pays More Than the NBA Ever Did

The NBA legend has amassed a $400 million empire, much of it coming from his strategic investments in restaurant franchises.

By Jonathan Small
Franchise

Why Young Entrepreneurs Are Flocking to Franchising — and What It Means for Your Brand

Younger entrepreneurs are reshaping the franchising landscape, bringing technology fluency, a desire for purpose-driven work and a fresh approach to business ownership.

By Tim Conn
Franchise

Why This Business Model Is Opening the Door to Entrepreneurship for People With Almost No Capital

Micro-franchising helps people with limited resources become business owners by offering low-cost and proven franchise models.

By Boris Dzhingarov
Franchise

Aspiring Franchise Owners Ask Me This — But They Should Be Asking Themselves 5 Questions

Before investing in a franchise, ask yourself these five questions to see if you're truly ready to succeed.

By David Busker
Franchise

Inspire the Next Generation of Scientists with This Franchise That Makes STEM Fun

High Touch-High Tech franchisees operate without the need for a physical location, significantly reducing overhead costs.

By Matthew Goldstein
Franchise

How to Turn Your Franchise Conference Into a Year-Round Growth Engine

How to turn a three-day event into twelve months of storytelling, culture-building and brand momentum.

By Trevor Rappleye
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing