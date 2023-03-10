Travelodge by Wyndham

Travelodge by Wyndham

Hotels
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#178 Ranked #239 last year
Initial investment
$175K - $9.3M
Units as of 2022
453 4.1% over 3 years
Travelodge by Wyndham is a hospitality franchisor that was started in 1935 by building contractor Scott King. In 1940, Travelodge by Wyndham became one of the first hotels to operate under the brand name itself, opening and becoming the name of King's company six years later. It began franchising in 1966. Today, the franchise operates under the parent company Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.

Travelodge by Wyndham has properties in more than 500 locations scattered throughout North America. Over 340 of the locations are in the United States. Almost half of their hotels are strategically built near National Parks. By measuring the number of franchised hotels, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is one of the world's largest hospitality franchisors. Over the years, the franchise has built a reputation for being one of the most competitive hotels and lodging services. 

Why You May Want to Start a Travelodge by Wyndham Franchise

Quality services and a guaranteed good night's sleep have made Travelodge by Wyndham popular in the hotel and lodging markets. For franchisees, the hotel franchise offers an excellent opportunity to convert your current operating hotel or build your hotel into a growing business. Buying into the Travelodge by Wyndham franchise may enable your international franchise's support.

As a franchisee, you can use the franchisor's proven systems to optimize your hotel management. Travelodge by Wyndham franchisees enjoy the sourcing and purchasing advantages offered by leveraging the brand's global footprint, scale, and strength. By being part of the Travelodge by Wyndham franchise, your hotel could significantly benefit from a pool of knowledge and experience from experts with many years in the industry.

What Might Make a Travelodge by Wyndham a Good Choice?

To become part of the Travelodge by Wyndham team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be aware of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

The franchisor offers direct in-house financing and has established strong working relationships with third-party finance firms. Potential franchisees can use financing to fund startup costs, franchise fees, equipment, and inventory. The hospitality powerhouse strives to leverage its size to improve operations and reduce the cost of doing business in small and local hotels. This kind of strategy can potentially help steer your business to future growth.

How to Open a Travelodge by Wyndham Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Travelodge by Wyndham team.

As you decide if opening a Travelodge by Wyndham franchise is for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Travelodge by Wyndham franchise would do well in your community. If there are multiple other hotel chains in the area, you may want to reconsider your location opportunity.

To join the Travelodge by Wyndham franchise, submit an inquiry form, and you may be hosting guests soon!

Company Overview

About Travelodge by Wyndham

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1939
Parent Company
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Leadership
Geoff Ballotti, CEO
Corporate Address
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1966 (57 years)
# of employees at HQ
8,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
453 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Travelodge by Wyndham franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$174,952 - $9,282,506
Veteran Incentives
50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Royalty Fee
4.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
15 years/20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Travelodge by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
Third Party Financing
Travelodge by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Up to 30 hours
Classroom Training
41-81 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
25
Are exclusive territories available?
No
