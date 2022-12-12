- Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$139K - $449K
- Units as of 2024
-
3
Company Overview
About True Install
|Industry
|Business Services
|Related Categories
|Signs
|Founded
|2020
|Parent Company
|Alliance Franchise Brands
|Leadership
|Michael Marcantonio, CEO
|Corporate Address
|
47585 Galleon Dr.
Plymouth, MI 48170
|Social
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|2018 (6 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|122
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
|# of Units
|3 (as of 2024)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a True Install franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$45,000
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$139,157 - $448,579
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$100,000 - $150,000
|
Cash Requirement
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
|$75,000
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|7%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|2%
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|10 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|No
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|Yes
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|No
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to True Install.
Eggs Up Grill
- description
- Breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurants
Growth Coach, The
- description
- Business and sales coaching for SMBs
Pure Fitness
- description
- Fitness clubs
Services Select
- description
- Certification system for businesses
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
For Franchisees to Succeed, They Need This Critical Support From Franchise Owners
From taking on the right franchisees, to both crafting and maintaining brand identity, to rigorously managing all content (particularly social media), there can be only one prime marketing mover, and it sits at the top.
McDonald's Is Testing Its Biggest Burger Ever. Here's Where the Nearly 1-Pound 'Big Arch' Is Available.
McDonald's announced the "Big Arch" — a new burger that weighs almost one pound — during its July 29 earnings call.
Save Money During the Olympics With Exclusive Deals From These U.S. Brands
Celebrate the 2024 Olympics with special offers from top businesses across the U.S., including Bubbakoo's Burritos, California Pizza Kitchen and Firehouse Subs.
From Roast Beef Titans to Innovative Trendsetters — 10 Surprising Facts About Arby's
Discover 10 surprising facts about Arby's, from quirky promotions and celebrity collaborations to groundbreaking innovations in the fast-food industry.
IHOP Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Deal for a Limited Time — Here's What You Need to Know
IHOP's famous all-you-can-eat buttermilk pancakes are back and available for a limited time.
The Benefits and Risks of Franchising Your Business
The flexibility, speed-of-growth and payoff possibilities of this sector are more robust than ever, but there are also pitfalls to consider: How to know if becoming a franchisor is the right move.