True Install

B2B sign installation
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$139K - $449K
Units as of 2024
3 Decrease
Company Overview

About True Install

Industry Business Services
Related Categories Signs
Founded 2020
Parent Company Alliance Franchise Brands
Leadership Michael Marcantonio, CEO
Corporate Address 47585 Galleon Dr.
Plymouth, MI 48170
Social LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2018 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ 122
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 3 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a True Install franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$139,157 - $448,579
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $150,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
