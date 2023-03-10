Tutu School
Initial investment
$89K - $150K
Units as of 2022
57 67.6% over 3 years
Genevieve Weeks, the founder of Tutu School, had been performing as a ballet dancer for several years. During her days as a professional ballet dancer, she discovered that the existing dance education was not well-tailored to suit the needs of young children. To solve this problem, she decided to open her ballet dance school. Thus, Tutu School was born. 

The company has since expanded to over 40 franchise locations in the U.S. Today, Tutu School is one of the fastest-growing chains of ballet schools for kids. The brand strives to go beyond teaching children fundamental ballet techniques. Children enrolled in Tuto School ballet classes are taken through a ballet storytime curriculum. 

An ideal franchisee is an individual who wants to achieve brand growth through a proven business while enjoying independence.

Why You May Want to Start a Tutu School Franchise

Tutu School used franchising to scale its size and provide opportunities for families with children who have an interest in art and dance. Intending to bring a Tutu School location to as many communities as possible, the company enhanced its business model and streamlined the franchise processes to attract more franchisees. 

Tutu School may offer an ideal business opportunity for potential franchisees who have a passion for kids and enjoy making a difference in their lives. The company packages these possibilities in a franchise opportunity that gives you freedom in running your own business.

What Might Make Tutu School a Good Choice?

To be part of the Tutu School franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

Upon entering a franchise agreement, you may get access to the company's extensive support system and registered trademark. With Tutu School, you may not have to go into entrepreneurship alone. The franchisor understands what it takes to grow a business and prides itself on being willing to go the extra mile to ensure that franchisees have all they need to grow their location. The company has already established a loyal customer base over the years, which could save you the hassle of building a customer base from the bottom up.

How To Open a Tutu School Franchise

As you decide if opening a Tutu School franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Tutu School franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Tutu School franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Tutu School

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2008
Leadership
Genevieve Weeks, Founder & President
Corporate Address
4212 N. Damen Ave.
Chicago, IL 60618
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
57 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tutu School franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$42,000
Initial Investment
$88,600 - $150,100
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Tutu School has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
14 hours
Classroom Training
17 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Tutu School landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
