UBuildIt
Initial investment
$95K - $207K
Units as of 2020
66 18% over 3 years
Founded in 1988, UBuildIt provides professional assistance to homeowners who want more control over their building projects. UBuildIt has been franchising since 1998 and has helped many homeowners achieve their building goals.

Why You May Want to Start a UBuildIt Franchise

The UBuildit company has three business segments, UBuildIt, URemodelIt, and UDesignIt. Each segment may allow for repeat customers and other streams of income. Research the brand and your local area to see if a UBuildIt franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. Looking at the housing and renovation market in your area may also help you decide if a UBuildIt location would do well in your community.

When you open a UBuildIt franchise, you join an organization that has earned its stellar reputation. Along with your franchise location, franchisees also receive initial training programs and various ongoing support options.

Support may include intensive classroom training, online capacity-building sessions, franchisee intranet platform and newsletters, grand opening support, a toll-free line, and invitations to regular and annual meetings and regional conventions. Franchisees receive marketing support through regional advertising, email marketing, ad templates, social media, and website development as part of your marketing package. 

What Might Make a UBuildIt Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the UBuildIt franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include potential renewal fees. 

UBuildIt may assist you in determining the range of your startup cost. Startup costs vary depending on the individual and the desired territory. Franchisees can grow their business with several UBuildIt franchisees owning more than one unit. If you open a UBuildIt franchise, the franchise term is typically good for ten years. At the end of the ten-year term, you may renew your franchise if the UBuildIt team believes your franchise is performing well enough to continue.

How Do You Open a UBuildIt Franchise?

A UBuildIt franchisee should have a minimum of 10 years of proven residential construction management experience to understand and follow the franchise model. Other disciplines considered critical in running a UBuildIt business include managing, market, and growing from the marketing guidelines provided. 

Additionally, franchisees may be required to have broad business experience in marketing and sales. Franchise candidates will be closely guided on the UBuildIt systems and processes to allow more learning and sharing in determining whether UBuildIt is a good business fit for them. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the UBuildIt franchising team questions. If both parties agree that you are a good match for the company, you may be ready to sign the franchise agreement and open your own UBuildIt business.

Company Overview

About UBuildIt

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Building & Remodeling, Building Services
Founded
1988
Leadership
Bob Braudrick, CEO & Managing Member
Corporate Address
5120 Gillardia Corporate Pl.
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
Social
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1998 (25 years)
# of employees at HQ
100
# of Units
66 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a UBuildIt franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$95,400 - $206,500
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where UBuildIt landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

