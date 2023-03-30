Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$95K - $207K
- Units as of 2020
-
66 18% over 3 years
Founded in 1988, UBuildIt provides professional assistance to homeowners who want more control over their building projects. UBuildIt has been franchising since 1998 and has helped many homeowners achieve their building goals.
Why You May Want to Start a UBuildIt Franchise
The UBuildit company has three business segments, UBuildIt, URemodelIt, and UDesignIt. Each segment may allow for repeat customers and other streams of income. Research the brand and your local area to see if a UBuildIt franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. Looking at the housing and renovation market in your area may also help you decide if a UBuildIt location would do well in your community.
When you open a UBuildIt franchise, you join an organization that has earned its stellar reputation. Along with your franchise location, franchisees also receive initial training programs and various ongoing support options.
Support may include intensive classroom training, online capacity-building sessions, franchisee intranet platform and newsletters, grand opening support, a toll-free line, and invitations to regular and annual meetings and regional conventions. Franchisees receive marketing support through regional advertising, email marketing, ad templates, social media, and website development as part of your marketing package.
What Might Make a UBuildIt Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the UBuildIt franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include potential renewal fees.
UBuildIt may assist you in determining the range of your startup cost. Startup costs vary depending on the individual and the desired territory. Franchisees can grow their business with several UBuildIt franchisees owning more than one unit. If you open a UBuildIt franchise, the franchise term is typically good for ten years. At the end of the ten-year term, you may renew your franchise if the UBuildIt team believes your franchise is performing well enough to continue.
How Do You Open a UBuildIt Franchise?
A UBuildIt franchisee should have a minimum of 10 years of proven residential construction management experience to understand and follow the franchise model. Other disciplines considered critical in running a UBuildIt business include managing, market, and growing from the marketing guidelines provided.
Additionally, franchisees may be required to have broad business experience in marketing and sales. Franchise candidates will be closely guided on the UBuildIt systems and processes to allow more learning and sharing in determining whether UBuildIt is a good business fit for them.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the UBuildIt franchising team questions. If both parties agree that you are a good match for the company, you may be ready to sign the franchise agreement and open your own UBuildIt business.
Company Overview
About UBuildIt
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Building & Remodeling, Building Services
- Founded
- 1988
- Leadership
- Bob Braudrick, CEO & Managing Member
- Corporate Address
-
5120 Gillardia Corporate Pl.
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1998 (25 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 100
- # of Units
- 66 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a UBuildIt franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $95,400 - $206,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
