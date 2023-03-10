Signing out of account, Standby...
The Ultimate Barber is a modern mix of the traditional barbershop experience with advanced technology and community-centeredness. From small beginnings, The Ultimate Barber is determined to give customers a professional barber experience from the moment they step into the shop.
The Ultimate Barber may offer a smooth atmosphere with services that have grown in parallel to the constant growth of the barbershop industry. The Ultimate Barber strives to be the place where customers can find barbershop services in a special space that may bring an escape from life's tensions.
Why You May Want To Start a The Ultimate Barber Franchise
Franchisees should have a desire to follow The Ultimate Barber's business plan. With the opportunity to enter the barbershop market, The Ultimate Barber franchisees may enjoy success. Potential franchisees should be customer-driven with a desire to make an impact in their customers' lives.
The Ultimate Barber has partnered with third-party financial lenders that will help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their qualifications.
What Might Make a The Ultimate Barber Franchise a Good Choice?
Characterized by adapting to new technologies, The Ultimate Barber may be known for its unique environment, and the sense of fulfillment its appointment-based hair treatment services could bring. Customers may enjoy their visits to The Ultimate Barber and seek repeat business when their hair grows out again. Product offerings may add to a The Ultimate Barber franchise’s capacity to grow.
To be part of the Ultimate Barber team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a The Ultimate Barber Franchise
As you decide if opening a The Ultimate Barber franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if the Ultimate Barber franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
If awarded a The Ultimate Barber franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Ultimate Barber brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. The Ultimate Barber franchisee may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Ultimate Barber franchising team questions.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a The Ultimate Barber franchise.
Company Overview
About The Ultimate Barber
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Hair Care
- Founded
- 2016
- Leadership
- John Hall, Founder/CEO
- Corporate Address
-
6368 Coventry Wy., #343
Clinton, MD 20735
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 15
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 2 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Ultimate Barber franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $29,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $95,400 - $275,900
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $60,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4-6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- The Ultimate Barber has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 21.5 hours
- Classroom Training
- 20.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
