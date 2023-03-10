The Ultimate Barber

The Ultimate Barber is a modern mix of the traditional barbershop experience with advanced technology and community-centeredness. From small beginnings, The Ultimate Barber is determined to give customers a professional barber experience from the moment they step into the shop. 

The Ultimate Barber may offer a smooth atmosphere with services that have grown in parallel to the constant growth of the barbershop industry. The Ultimate Barber strives to be the place where customers can find barbershop services in a special space that may bring an escape from life's tensions.

Why You May Want To Start a The Ultimate Barber Franchise

Franchisees should have a desire to follow The Ultimate Barber's business plan. With the opportunity to enter the barbershop market, The Ultimate Barber franchisees may enjoy success. Potential franchisees should be customer-driven with a desire to make an impact in their customers' lives.

The Ultimate Barber has partnered with third-party financial lenders that will help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their qualifications. 

What Might Make a The Ultimate Barber Franchise a Good Choice?

Characterized by adapting to new technologies, The Ultimate Barber may be known for its unique environment, and the sense of fulfillment its appointment-based hair treatment services could bring. Customers may enjoy their visits to The Ultimate Barber and seek repeat business when their hair grows out again. Product offerings may add to a The Ultimate Barber franchise’s capacity to grow. 

To be part of the Ultimate Barber team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a The Ultimate Barber Franchise

As you decide if opening a The Ultimate Barber franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if the Ultimate Barber franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If awarded a The Ultimate Barber franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Ultimate Barber brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. The Ultimate Barber franchisee may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Ultimate Barber franchising team questions.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a The Ultimate Barber franchise.

Company Overview

About The Ultimate Barber

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Hair Care
Founded
2016
Leadership
John Hall, Founder/CEO
Corporate Address
6368 Coventry Wy., #343
Clinton, MD 20735
Social
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Ultimate Barber franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,900
Initial Investment
$95,400 - $275,900
Cash Requirement
$60,000
Royalty Fee
4-6%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Ultimate Barber has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
21.5 hours
Classroom Training
20.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
