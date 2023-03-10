Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$90K - $300K
Units as of 2023
9 350.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar is a restaurant industry franchise that focuses on creating food, family, and simplicity. The menu includes a variety of signature Hawaiian poke bowls, boba milk teas, and tropical ice cream flavors. The food is marketed as healthy fast food, potentially allowing it to reach a niche market with growing popularity. 

Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar attempts to stay true to Asian influence with fresh seafood as the protein of the bowls, combined with fresh vegetables, masago eggs, seaweed salad, roasted sesame seeds, wasabi, and more. The ice cream and boba milk teas feature tropical flavors like mango, strawberry, jasmine green tea, honeydew melon, and taro. 

Why You May Want to Start an Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Franchise

Poke bowls may meet the increased demand in the fast-food market for healthier alternatives and organic ingredients. Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar may be a good choice because of this. The company is seeking to open franchises in the United States and abroad.

Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar’s structure and history could allow for flexibility in franchise locations. Locations may include gas stations, malls, universities, military bases, food trucks, and airports. Franchisees who join the Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar team must uphold the brand’s reputation, carry out day-to-day operations smoothly, and always maintain customer service as the utmost priority. 

What Might Make an Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening an Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open an Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Franchise

As you decide if opening an Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar brand throughout the franchising process. Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar advertises that franchisees will be fully equipped through their comprehensive training program to handle all business operations, kitchen equipment operation, poke bowls, boba tea, and ice cream preparation, bookkeeping, state-mandated compliance and protocol adherence, and business marketing.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Poke, Asian Food, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Food: Quick Service
Founded
2019
Parent Company
Uncle Sharkii Franchising LLC
Leadership
Fen Reyes, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
1160 Dairy Ashford Rd., #450
Houston, TX 77079
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
9 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$90,000 - $299,500
Net Worth Requirement
$90,000
Cash Requirement
$90,000
Veteran Incentives
5-15% off franchise fee, depending on years of service
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
8 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar.

Kona Ice

Shaved-ice trucks
Ranked #73
Request Info

Ledo Pizza

Pizza, subs, pasta
Ranked #441
Learn More

Phenix Salon Suites

Salon suites
Ranked #75
Request Info

Akti Bao

Asian street food
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing