- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$90K - $300K
- Units as of 2023
-
9 350.0% over 3 years
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar is a restaurant industry franchise that focuses on creating food, family, and simplicity. The menu includes a variety of signature Hawaiian poke bowls, boba milk teas, and tropical ice cream flavors. The food is marketed as healthy fast food, potentially allowing it to reach a niche market with growing popularity.
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar attempts to stay true to Asian influence with fresh seafood as the protein of the bowls, combined with fresh vegetables, masago eggs, seaweed salad, roasted sesame seeds, wasabi, and more. The ice cream and boba milk teas feature tropical flavors like mango, strawberry, jasmine green tea, honeydew melon, and taro.
Why You May Want to Start an Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Franchise
Poke bowls may meet the increased demand in the fast-food market for healthier alternatives and organic ingredients. Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar may be a good choice because of this. The company is seeking to open franchises in the United States and abroad.
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar’s structure and history could allow for flexibility in franchise locations. Locations may include gas stations, malls, universities, military bases, food trucks, and airports. Franchisees who join the Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar team must uphold the brand’s reputation, carry out day-to-day operations smoothly, and always maintain customer service as the utmost priority.
What Might Make an Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening an Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
To be part of the Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open an Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Franchise
As you decide if opening an Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar brand throughout the franchising process. Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar advertises that franchisees will be fully equipped through their comprehensive training program to handle all business operations, kitchen equipment operation, poke bowls, boba tea, and ice cream preparation, bookkeeping, state-mandated compliance and protocol adherence, and business marketing.
Company Overview
About Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Poke, Asian Food, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Food: Quick Service
- Founded
- 2019
- Parent Company
- Uncle Sharkii Franchising LLC
- Leadership
- Fen Reyes, Founder & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1160 Dairy Ashford Rd., #450
Houston, TX 77079
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2019 (4 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 9 (as of 2023)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $90,000 - $299,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $90,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $90,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 5-15% off franchise fee, depending on years of service
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 8 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Social MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
