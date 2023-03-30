United Slice

United Slice

Pizza
Initial investment
$200K - $389K
Units as of 2021
1 0.0% over 3 years
United Slice is a pizzeria franchise that offers an extensive menu of quick dine favorites, including calzones, chicken wings and dippers, pasta, sides, bread twists, desserts, and salads. Located in Utah, United Slice started in 2016 out of its founder's passion for food, giving birth to a unique culinary fusion: curried pizza.  

On top of the founder's apparent love for Italian food and his native cuisine, United Slice may have won the hearts of his customers through the brand's generosity. United Slice loves giving away discounts and offers that just keep the customers coming back. With the growth of his first location, Singh is now opening his business to interested franchisees. 

Why You May Want To Start a United Slice Franchise

One of the things United Slice is proud of is its growth-enhancing culture that feeds on integrity, enthusiasm, and open communication. If you think you will thrive in an environment like this, you could be a welcome addition to the United Slice family. 

With billions of pizzas sold in the country, pizza is a national favorite. Also, with so many old brands doing their thing over and over, United Slice may provide the right refreshing twist that customers need. 

Opening a United Slice franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a United Slice Franchise a Good Choice?

The most apparent difference between United Slice and other pizzerias may be its bold culinary crossovers. As mentioned, United Slice makes pizza with curry, an idea previously unexplored. With United Slice, you have two franchise opportunities to choose from: a single unit franchise and an area development franchise, which may let you lock down a more extensive territory for multiple locations you may decide to open. 

To be part of the United Slice team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

United Slice has partnered with third party financial lenders that can help cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How To Open a United Slice Franchise

As you decide if opening a United Slice franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a United Slice franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the United Slice franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About United Slice

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza, Food: Quick Service
Founded
2016
Leadership
Singh Sherpartap, CEO
Corporate Address
500 E. Village Blvd.
Tootle, UT 84074

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Utah

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a United Slice franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$19,900
Initial Investment
$199,870 - $388,600
Net Worth Requirement
$19,900
Cash Requirement
$19,900
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
United Slice has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
57-71 hours
Classroom Training
18-22 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
