UpDog Smoothies and Juices

Juices, smoothies, acai and smoothie bowls
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$131K - $199K
Units as of 2020
1
UpDog Smoothies and Juices, founded in 2019, is a juice and smoothie bar headquartered in Marietta, Georgia. They provide various cold-pressed organic juices, acai bowls, and smoothies. What makes them stand out may be their dedication to using gluten-free, vegan-friendly, organic ingredients free of artificial flavorings and sugars.

If you love the idea of offering delicious food with potential health benefits at a sustainable price, then opening an UpDog Smoothies and Juices franchise may be for you. 

Since beginning to franchise in 2021, UpDog Smoothies and Juices has been seeking to expand its reach across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start an UpDog Smoothies and Juices Franchise

The perfect candidate to open an UpDog Smoothies and Juices franchise has previous experience running or operating a business, preferably a restaurant. They should be organized, ready to grow, and able to implement and follow a preestablished business system.

UpDog Smoothies and Juices strives to be known for fresh ingredients and excellent customer service. They are fully committed to providing every customer with the freshest ingredients and highest attention when preparing their orders. This commitment to great customer service and high-quality menu options may make them a notable and respected food company.

UpDog Smoothies and Juices has positioned itself as a healthy lifestyle option. Their juice cleanse packages and power bowls are geared toward helping people in the community achieve healthier lives. With your franchise, you will be able to support organic farmers and provide quality, nutrient-dense food options to your community.

What Might Make an UpDog Smoothies and Juices Franchise a Good Choice?

Owning an UpDog Smoothies and Juices franchise may offer you an opportunity to build a business that caters to two large industries: the restaurant industry and the wellness industry. 

Your UpDog Smoothies and Juices franchise will not only offer nutritious food with the acai bowls, but your focus on fresh and organic ingredients with no additives could also make you revered in the wellness community.

To be part of the UpDog Smoothies and Juices team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open an UpDog Smoothies and Juices Franchise

As you decide if opening an UpDog Smoothies and Juices franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a (company name) franchise would do well in your community.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the UpDog Smoothies and Juices franchising team questions. 

If Updog Smoothies and Juices decides that you are a good fit for the company, your franchise process can start if you agree. You will sign the agreement, after which construction of the premises and marketing of the new location can begin. You will also undergo training on how to run an UpDog Smoothies and Juices franchise productively.

Company Overview

About UpDog Smoothies and Juices

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Smoothies/Juices, Acai Bowls
Founded
2019
Leadership
Diana La, CEO
Corporate Address
107 Church St. N.E.
Marietta, GA 30060

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
1 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a UpDog Smoothies and Juices franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$130,500 - $199,000
Net Worth Requirement
$35,000
Cash Requirement
$35,000
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
UpDog Smoothies and Juices has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
15 hours
Classroom Training
15 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like UpDog Smoothies and Juices? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

