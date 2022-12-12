Vanguard Key Clubs

Fitness centers
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$207K - $528K
Units as of 2024
6 Increase 20.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Vanguard Key Clubs

Industry Health & Wellness
Related Categories Fitness
Founded 1992
Parent Company Key Club Development Corporation
Leadership Craig Annis, CEO
Corporate Address 200 Kensington Rd.
Hampton Falls, NH 03844-2224
Social Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2019 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ 2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 6 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Vanguard Key Clubs franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$207,350 - $527,700
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Vanguard Key Clubs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 8 hours
Classroom Training 13.25 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
