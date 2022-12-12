Varsity Zone

HVAC services
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$204K - $269K
Units as of 2025
42 Decrease
Company Overview

About Varsity Zone

Industry Maintenance
Related Categories HVAC/Duct-Cleaning Services
Founded 2001
Parent Company HorsePower Brands
Leadership Josh Skolnick, Founder
Corporate Address 2525 N. 117th Ave.
Omaha, NE 68164
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 250
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 42 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Varsity Zone franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,500
Initial Investment
$204,046 - $268,679
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off first-territory franchise fee
Royalty Fee
3%-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$15.5K (one-time fee
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing Varsity Zone offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing Varsity Zone has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 16 hours
Classroom Training 32 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

