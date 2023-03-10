Veronica's Insurance
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$29K - $112K
Units as of 2022
57 58.3% over 3 years
Veronica’s Insurance was founded in 2007 by Veronica Gallardo. Since its launch, Veronica’s Insurance believes it has become a leading broker in its industry.

The company is among the top Hispanic companies in the industry, with over 50 active offices around the United States. In total, Veronica’s Insurance covers one hundred million premiums per year.

Veronica’s Insurance offers its clients eight types of insurance services: auto insurance, life insurance, home insurance, commercial insurance, health insurance, motorcycle insurance, renters’ insurance, and boat insurance.

Why You May Want To Start a Veronica’s Insurance Franchise

The ideal Veronica’s Insurance franchisee is a person who enjoys dealing with people and challenging situations. Also, it’s important to be interested in the insurance field. Experience in the field is not necessary to open a Veronica’s Insurance franchise, but you should at least be interested in it. 

If awarded a Veronica’s Insurance franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from Veronica’s Insurance brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and location construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Veronica’s Insurance provides new franchisees with multiple hours of classroom training, extended ongoing support, and vast marketing support. The brand may also offer in-house or third-party financing that could help cover startup costs, equipment, and the franchise fee.

What Might Make a Veronica’s Insurance Franchise a Good Choice?

Veronica’s Insurance has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Top New Franchises. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Opening a Veronica’s Insurance franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Veronica’s Insurance Franchise

To be part of Veronica’s Insurance team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

Veronica’s Insurance is currently looking for new franchisees all over the United States and has exclusive territories available. Veronica’s Insurance can be run part-time and from home or a mobile unit. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask Veronica’s Insurance franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening a Veronica’s Insurance franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if Veronica’s Insurance franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Veronica’s Insurance franchise.

Company Overview

About Veronica's Insurance

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Insurance
Founded
2007
Parent Company
Veronica's Insurance
Leadership
Raul Dominguez, COO
Corporate Address
3998 Inland Empire Blvd.
Ontario, CA 91764
Social
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
460
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
57 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Veronica's Insurance franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000 - $25,000
Initial Investment
$28,700 - $111,600
Royalty Fee
15%/25%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Veronica's Insurance offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Veronica's Insurance has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
35 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Veronica's Insurance ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #121 in 2022

Top New Franchises

