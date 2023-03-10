Jim "V" Valenzuela opened the first V's Barbershop & Shoeshine in 1999. Valenzuela had always enjoyed the traditional barbershop trips with his father and wanted that same old-fashioned feel for his son.

As V's Barbershop quickly grew in popularity, V decided to franchise the concept in 2005 and found that these classic barbershops were what many people were looking for. There are now over 40 V's Barbershops throughout the United States and the company is actively seeking to expand even further.

Why You May Want to Start a V's Barbershop Franchise

V's Barbershop strives to offer a first-class grooming experience. It may be an excellent opportunity for potential franchisees who have a passion and commitment of providing authentic, quality services and want to join in on a thriving business model. You must be willing to work hard and provide exceptional customer service to ensure each guest is satisfied from the moment they walk through the door.

V's Barbershop locations may offer various services for their guests, including haircuts, edge-ups, shampoos, facials, massages, straight razor shaves, mustache and beard trims, neck shaves, and even shoeshines. However, you do not need any experience in the men's grooming industry or need to be a licensed barber to open your own V's Barbershop. In fact, Valenzuela himself has never cut a head of hair in his life.

V's Barbershop prides itself on making sure its products and services are available to all members of the public, regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation.

What Might Make a V's Barbershop Franchise a Good Choice?

Another possible advantage of opening a V's Barbershop franchise is that the men's grooming market may remain stable. Hair, after all, keeps growing.

Opening a V's Barbershop franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the V's Barbershop team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. A typical franchise agreement runs for 10 years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the V's Barbershop requirements.

As a part of the V's Barbershop family, you may have access to experience, a simple but effective business model, and the potential to become a multi-unit V's Barbershop franchisee.

How To Open a V's Barbershop Franchise

As you decide if opening a V's Barbershop franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a V's Barbershop franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

After completing an initial inquiry form, a V's Barbershop franchise development representative may contact you with further information regarding how to get started on your journey toward opening your old-timey barbershop.