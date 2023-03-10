V's Barbershop

V's Barbershop

Upscale barbershops
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#445 Ranked #402 last year
Initial investment
$202K - $426K
Units as of 2022
54 25.6% over 3 years
Jim "V" Valenzuela opened the first V's Barbershop & Shoeshine in 1999. Valenzuela had always enjoyed the traditional barbershop trips with his father and wanted that same old-fashioned feel for his son. 

As V's Barbershop quickly grew in popularity, V decided to franchise the concept in 2005 and found that these classic barbershops were what many people were looking for. There are now over 40 V's Barbershops throughout the United States and the company is actively seeking to expand even further.

Why You May Want to Start a V's Barbershop Franchise

V's Barbershop strives to offer a first-class grooming experience. It may be an excellent opportunity for potential franchisees who have a passion and commitment of providing authentic, quality services and want to join in on a thriving business model. You must be willing to work hard and provide exceptional customer service to ensure each guest is satisfied from the moment they walk through the door. 

V's Barbershop locations may offer various services for their guests, including haircuts, edge-ups, shampoos, facials, massages, straight razor shaves, mustache and beard trims, neck shaves, and even shoeshines. However, you do not need any experience in the men's grooming industry or need to be a licensed barber to open your own V's Barbershop. In fact, Valenzuela himself has never cut a head of hair in his life. 

V's Barbershop prides itself on making sure its products and services are available to all members of the public, regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation. 

What Might Make a V's Barbershop Franchise a Good Choice? 

Another possible advantage of opening a V's Barbershop franchise is that the men's grooming market may remain stable. Hair, after all, keeps growing. 

Opening a V's Barbershop franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. 

To be part of the V's Barbershop team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. A typical franchise agreement runs for 10 years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the V's Barbershop requirements.

As a part of the V's Barbershop family, you may have access to experience, a simple but effective business model, and the potential to become a multi-unit V's Barbershop franchisee. 

How To Open a V's Barbershop Franchise

As you decide if opening a V's Barbershop franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a V's Barbershop franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

After completing an initial inquiry form, a V's Barbershop franchise development representative may contact you with further information regarding how to get started on your journey toward opening your old-timey barbershop. 

Company Overview

About V's Barbershop

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Hair Care, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
1999
Parent Company
V's Barbershop Holdings LLC
Leadership
Jim Valenzuela, President & CEO
Corporate Address
2320 W. Mission Ln., #3
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
54 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a V's Barbershop franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$201,700 - $425,750
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
3.5-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
25 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where V's Barbershop landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where V's Barbershop ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #445 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

