#445 Ranked #402 last year
- Initial investment
-
$202K - $426K
- Units as of 2022
-
54 25.6% over 3 years
Jim "V" Valenzuela opened the first V's Barbershop & Shoeshine in 1999. Valenzuela had always enjoyed the traditional barbershop trips with his father and wanted that same old-fashioned feel for his son.
As V's Barbershop quickly grew in popularity, V decided to franchise the concept in 2005 and found that these classic barbershops were what many people were looking for. There are now over 40 V's Barbershops throughout the United States and the company is actively seeking to expand even further.
Why You May Want to Start a V's Barbershop Franchise
V's Barbershop strives to offer a first-class grooming experience. It may be an excellent opportunity for potential franchisees who have a passion and commitment of providing authentic, quality services and want to join in on a thriving business model. You must be willing to work hard and provide exceptional customer service to ensure each guest is satisfied from the moment they walk through the door.
V's Barbershop locations may offer various services for their guests, including haircuts, edge-ups, shampoos, facials, massages, straight razor shaves, mustache and beard trims, neck shaves, and even shoeshines. However, you do not need any experience in the men's grooming industry or need to be a licensed barber to open your own V's Barbershop. In fact, Valenzuela himself has never cut a head of hair in his life.
V's Barbershop prides itself on making sure its products and services are available to all members of the public, regardless of race, gender, or sexual orientation.
What Might Make a V's Barbershop Franchise a Good Choice?
Another possible advantage of opening a V's Barbershop franchise is that the men's grooming market may remain stable. Hair, after all, keeps growing.
Opening a V's Barbershop franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
To be part of the V's Barbershop team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. A typical franchise agreement runs for 10 years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the V's Barbershop requirements.
As a part of the V's Barbershop family, you may have access to experience, a simple but effective business model, and the potential to become a multi-unit V's Barbershop franchisee.
How To Open a V's Barbershop Franchise
As you decide if opening a V's Barbershop franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a V's Barbershop franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
After completing an initial inquiry form, a V's Barbershop franchise development representative may contact you with further information regarding how to get started on your journey toward opening your old-timey barbershop.
Company Overview
About V's Barbershop
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Hair Care, Salon & Spa Services
- Founded
- 1999
- Parent Company
- V's Barbershop Holdings LLC
- Leadership
- Jim Valenzuela, President & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
2320 W. Mission Ln., #3
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2005 (18 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 7
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 54 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a V's Barbershop franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $201,700 - $425,750
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 3.5-5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1-3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 25 hours
- Classroom Training
- 20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like V's Barbershop? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where V's Barbershop landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where V's Barbershop ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
