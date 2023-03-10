Waters Edge Wineries

Micro-wineries
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$555K - $1.2M
Units as of 2021
11 22.2% over 3 years
Waters Edge Wineries uses its creative ability to make dozens of different kinds of wine by combining traditional winemaking techniques with the modern wine bar ideas. This may create a varied selection of wines, offering customers an opportunity to taste a historically unique lifestyle. 

Waters Edge Wineries was founded in 2004 by Ken Lineberger. After gaining experience and understanding the market demands, Waters Edge Wineries started franchising in 2012. Since then, Waters Edge Wineries has opened multiple franchise units across select states in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Waters Edge Wineries Franchise

Waters Edge Wineries seeks to bring a fun winery experience to various communities nationwide while presenting a ground-breaking, versatile model that has led to the brand’s success. 

To open a Waters Edge Wineries franchise, potential franchisees should love wine. However, you do not need prior experience because the brand offers a comprehensive training program on the micro-winery tank system. Franchisees may also need to have excellent sales and marketing skills, good managerial skills, and goal-oriented ideas. 

Opening a Waters Edge Wineries franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Waters Edge Wineries Franchise a Good Choice?

Waters Edge Wineries franchises are fully operational and provided with exclusive winery systems that may distinguish it from the rest in the market. Waters Edge Wineries believes that wine is meant to go with food that partners best with Boar's Head brands to provide a light menu consisting of tapas, flatbread pizzas, delicious desserts, and much more. 

To be part of the Waters Edge Wineries team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Waters Edge Wineries Franchise

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Waters Edge Wineries brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also may receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with the Waters Edge Wineries team, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Waters Edge Wineries franchising team questions as part of your due diligence. 

Additionally, take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if this franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Waters Edge Wineries franchise.

Company Overview

About Waters Edge Wineries

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses
Founded
2004
Leadership
Ken Lineberger, President
Corporate Address
8560 Vineyard Ave., #408
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: California, Illinois, Kentucky, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas

# of Units
11 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Waters Edge Wineries franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$554,974 - $1,220,060
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Waters Edge Wineries has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
10 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Waters Edge Wineries? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

