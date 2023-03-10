FREE Franchise Guide!
Founded in 2010, Website Closers is an online business broker that typically follows virtual businesses and companies. Website Closers is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. It was founded by Jason Guerrettaz.

Website Closers seek to provide a space to meet potential buyers who want to sell an online business. Essentially, Website Closers acts as a middleman for these interactions. 

Website Closers began franchising in 2020 and is actively seeking to expand its reach across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Website Closers Franchise

If you like learning through experience and creating meaningful connections with others, opening a Website Closers franchise could be a good decision for you. Good communication skills will be necessary, as speaking with business owners and potential buyers is a big part of your role as a franchisee working with Website Closers. 

Website Closers franchisee training consists of a multi-day program called Website Closers University, which teaches the ins and outs of closing deals with the company. Therefore, franchisees should also have a good work ethic and be ready to learn about working with Website Closers.

Website Closers offers exclusive territories, which could mean that your franchise is safe from losing business to other Website Closers franchises. The presence of exclusive territories may make opening a Website Closers franchise an attractive option.

What Might Make a Website Closers Franchise a Good Choice?

At Website Closers, franchisees may be provided with a support system to connect sellers and buyers. Website Closers works to give their franchisees freedom and creative space while also providing necessary assistance through an advisory council composed of trained experts at Website Closers. This is meant to make franchisees feel independent yet secure as they work with Website Closers. 

To be part of the Website Closers team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth requirements.

You may be able to run your Website Closers franchise as a home-based unit, potentially lessening the costs of the overhead and allowing you to run your franchise as you see fit.

How To Open a Website Closers Franchise

If you are interested in working with Website Closers, make sure you have the complete picture. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Website Closers franchising team questions as part of your due diligence. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive an extensive amount of classroom training. They will also receive several hours of on-the-job training and online support.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Website Closers franchise.

Company Overview

About Website Closers

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Business Brokerages
Founded
2010
Parent Company
Websites Closers Franchise Co. LLC
Leadership
Jason Guerrettaz, Executive Director
Corporate Address
550 N. Reo St., #300
Tampa, FL 33609
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of Units
28 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Website Closers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$67,700 - $112,600
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Royalty Fee
50%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
120 hours
Ongoing Support
Online Support

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
