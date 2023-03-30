White Rabbit

Cannabis dispensaries
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$196K - $391K
Units as of 2020
1 0.0% over 3 years
White Rabbit was founded in 2013. The brand was created in order to provide a broad selection of medical and recreational products in Lynnwood, Washington, where it is currently headquartered. With a successful retail business largely made possible by the easing of legal restrictions and growing demand, the team began franchising in the first quarter of 2021.

With more states approving medical and recreational marijuana, now could be the time to open a White Rabbit franchise. Loyal White Rabbit customers are key to brand success. An ideal franchisee should fit the White Rabbit brand culture and be willing to follow a proven business model in an effort to create these loyal customers.

Why You May Want To Start a White Rabbit Franchise

Customers may get their "fix" at birthday parties, school fundraisers, weddings, or beach days. Customers may even purchase White Rabbit items online to get their favorite blends sent right to their door. This diversification of product distributions may help your White Rabbit franchise succeed. 

White Rabbit may offer protected territories, potentially allowing franchisees to start a White Rabbit franchise free of worry that other White Rabbit franchisees will enter their market segment.

What Might Make a White Rabbit Franchise a Good Choice?

The team at White Rabbit provides help with licensing, reasonable marketing fees, and full market support. You will also learn how to advertise your brand.

As you decide if opening a White Rabbit franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a White Rabbit franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

White Rabbit may allow absentee ownership, potentially putting you in a position where you can hire someone to run your location in a hands-on manner while you spend your energy elsewhere.

How to Start a White Rabbit Franchise

To be part of the White Rabbit team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

White Rabbit has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their qualifications.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the White Rabbit franchising team questions.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a White Rabbit location.

Company Overview

About White Rabbit

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
2013
Leadership
Teresa Chilelli, CEO
Corporate Address
15901 44th Ave. West
Lynnwood, WA 98087

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
1 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a White Rabbit franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$196,000 - $390,500
Net Worth Requirement
$35,000
Cash Requirement
$35,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
White Rabbit has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
