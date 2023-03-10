WineStyles Tasting Station
Initial investment
$231K - $476K
Units as of 2022
11 15% over 3 years
WineStyles Tasting Station is a wine boutique franchise that focuses on learning about, tasting, and enjoying wine. WineStyles Tasting Station offers a wide selection of wine, craft beer, chocolates, artisanal cheeses, and other gourmet items with options that appeal to different palates. 

Founded in 2002, WineStyles Tasting Station started its journey as a backyard barbeque blind taste test. The goal was to identify the best bottles rather than the most expensive ones. Now, with several locations and a digital world of online shopping, franchisees may have the opportunity to deliver the WineStyles Tasting Station tasting experience.

Why You May Want to Start a WineStyles Tasting Station Franchise

WineStyles Tasting Station is looking for franchisees dedicated to outstanding service, authenticity, and self-expression. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, strategic, and persistent. If you believe you meet these qualifications, then opening a WineStyles Tasting Station may be the right move for you.

WineStyles Tasting Station is committed to delivering quality customer service while building a community atmosphere where friends, family, and colleagues are celebrated and rewarded with enriching encounters. Their modern approach of selecting wines based on taste rather than region or variety may allow for an innovative experience with the artistic discovery process.

What Might Make a WineStyles Tasting Station Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a WineStyles Tasting Station franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

The potential responsibilities of a franchisee include:

  • Engaging with customers and clients.

  • Developing marketing strategies.

  • Overseeing day-to-day operations.

You should probably expect to be on the sales floor to answer customer questions about wine, organize and run wine tastings, and be knowledgeable about WineStyles Tasting Station’s other products.

To be part of the WineStyles Tasting Station team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a WineStyles Tasting Station Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Is there enough demand for a wine boutique in your area? Does the demographic prefer liquor and beer, or will there be enough traffic to support your WineStyles Tasting Station franchise?

You may also want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the team questions. For instance, how many employees will you need to have? What safety measures do you need to take during tastings?

WineStyles Tasting Station provides franchisees with various tools, including build-out, pre-opening training, operation and maintenance manuals, business management software, technology, and ongoing assistance. With welcoming floor plans and dynamic leadership, franchisees may taste their way to new and renewing experiences with their WineStyles Tasting Station franchise.

Company Overview

About WineStyles Tasting Station

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses
Founded
2002
Parent Company
Tasting Station Inc.
Leadership
Bryan McGinness, CEO
Corporate Address
5515 Mills Civic Pkwy., #120
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
11 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a WineStyles Tasting Station franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$230,500 - $475,500
Net Worth Requirement
$600,000
Cash Requirement
$225,500
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
18 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
