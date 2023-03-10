Wingate by Wyndham

2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#300
Initial investment
$336K - $12.5M
Units as of 2022
179 9.1% over 3 years
Wingate Wyndham Hotel is a hotel for the typical modern traveler that offers breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and an ergonomic workspace. Its executive lounges and cool meeting spaces help guests stay connected and productive at their home away from home. 

The hotel was opened in 1995 as Wingate Inn Hotel but was changed to Wingate by Wyndham after becoming affiliated with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. There are more than 100 Wingate by Wyndham franchises in operation around the U.S.

The hotel's best aspects are its around-the-clock business center, pools, fitness centers, and daily hot breakfast buffet. Its pricing policy is all-inclusive. Because it doesn’t have 24-hour service, it features a small snack bar or mini-mart for guests who need a bite to eat throughout the day.

Why You Might Want to Start a Wingate by Wyndham Franchise

Wingate by Wyndham franchise caters to modern business people with workspaces fitted with ergonomic furniture that is designed to make work pleasurable during their stay. They offer free high-speed internet along with free computers and a workspace to improve guests' productivity even while on vacation or a business trip. With the rise in remote working, many professionals need to work while on the go, and Wingate by Wyndham has perfect facilities available. 

That increase of remote working also means that the hotels and lodgings business could boom, and a Wingate by Wyndham franchise might be well-positioned to benefit from it. Wingate by Wyndham is a midscale category hotel brand with modest pricing. Their rooms are spacious and equipped with large-screen televisions, upscale beddings, and office spaces built for the guests’ relaxation and work needs.

What Could Make a Wingate by Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice

The Wingate by Wyndham franchise is less expensive than other hotel brands, with a fixed franchise fee. When seeking to franchise with Wingate by Wyndham, be prepared to make a financial investment.

Wingate by Wyndham offers financing for franchise fees, startup costs, and inventory costs for qualified beginners. They also have partnerships with third-party organizations that can offer financing options for equipment and inventory costs. 

Wingate by Wyndham offers exceptional support to their new franchisees, offering both in-class  and on-the-job training. Additional training includes regional workshops that are held for anywhere from 1 to 3 days. There are support materials available, such as a toll-free line, online assistance, the franchisee platform, and helpful newsletters. They also have standardized safety and security procedures to guide you.

How To Open Your Own Wingate by Wyndham Franchise

If you want to start the process of owning a Wingate by Wyndham franchise, you'll want to evaluate your area and make a plan to pick a location that fits your target audience. During the process, you'll likely be contacted by Wingate by Wyndham's director of development, who will discuss the terms and conditions of owning a Wingate by Wyndham franchise with you. You'll want to be ready to provide all necessary documentation and complete any required training. Before long, you'll be setting up a stress-free space for your guests. 

Company Overview

About Wingate by Wyndham

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1995
Parent Company
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Leadership
Geoff Ballotti, CEO
Corporate Address
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1995 (28 years)
# of employees at HQ
9,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
179 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wingate by Wyndham franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$36,000
Initial Investment
$335,864 - $12,546,538
Veteran Incentives
50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Royalty Fee
4.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Wingate by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
Third Party Financing
Wingate by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Up to 30 hours
Classroom Training
41-81 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Wingate by Wyndham landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Wingate by Wyndham ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #300 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

