Wingate Wyndham Hotel is a hotel for the typical modern traveler that offers breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and an ergonomic workspace. Its executive lounges and cool meeting spaces help guests stay connected and productive at their home away from home.

The hotel was opened in 1995 as Wingate Inn Hotel but was changed to Wingate by Wyndham after becoming affiliated with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. There are more than 100 Wingate by Wyndham franchises in operation around the U.S.

The hotel's best aspects are its around-the-clock business center, pools, fitness centers, and daily hot breakfast buffet. Its pricing policy is all-inclusive. Because it doesn’t have 24-hour service, it features a small snack bar or mini-mart for guests who need a bite to eat throughout the day.

Why You Might Want to Start a Wingate by Wyndham Franchise

Wingate by Wyndham franchise caters to modern business people with workspaces fitted with ergonomic furniture that is designed to make work pleasurable during their stay. They offer free high-speed internet along with free computers and a workspace to improve guests' productivity even while on vacation or a business trip. With the rise in remote working, many professionals need to work while on the go, and Wingate by Wyndham has perfect facilities available.

That increase of remote working also means that the hotels and lodgings business could boom, and a Wingate by Wyndham franchise might be well-positioned to benefit from it. Wingate by Wyndham is a midscale category hotel brand with modest pricing. Their rooms are spacious and equipped with large-screen televisions, upscale beddings, and office spaces built for the guests’ relaxation and work needs.

What Could Make a Wingate by Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice

The Wingate by Wyndham franchise is less expensive than other hotel brands, with a fixed franchise fee. When seeking to franchise with Wingate by Wyndham, be prepared to make a financial investment.

Wingate by Wyndham offers financing for franchise fees, startup costs, and inventory costs for qualified beginners. They also have partnerships with third-party organizations that can offer financing options for equipment and inventory costs.

Wingate by Wyndham offers exceptional support to their new franchisees, offering both in-class and on-the-job training. Additional training includes regional workshops that are held for anywhere from 1 to 3 days. There are support materials available, such as a toll-free line, online assistance, the franchisee platform, and helpful newsletters. They also have standardized safety and security procedures to guide you.

How To Open Your Own Wingate by Wyndham Franchise

If you want to start the process of owning a Wingate by Wyndham franchise, you'll want to evaluate your area and make a plan to pick a location that fits your target audience. During the process, you'll likely be contacted by Wingate by Wyndham's director of development, who will discuss the terms and conditions of owning a Wingate by Wyndham franchise with you. You'll want to be ready to provide all necessary documentation and complete any required training. Before long, you'll be setting up a stress-free space for your guests.