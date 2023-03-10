Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#300 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$336K - $12.5M
- Units as of 2022
-
179 9.1% over 3 years
Wingate Wyndham Hotel is a hotel for the typical modern traveler that offers breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and an ergonomic workspace. Its executive lounges and cool meeting spaces help guests stay connected and productive at their home away from home.
The hotel was opened in 1995 as Wingate Inn Hotel but was changed to Wingate by Wyndham after becoming affiliated with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. There are more than 100 Wingate by Wyndham franchises in operation around the U.S.
The hotel's best aspects are its around-the-clock business center, pools, fitness centers, and daily hot breakfast buffet. Its pricing policy is all-inclusive. Because it doesn’t have 24-hour service, it features a small snack bar or mini-mart for guests who need a bite to eat throughout the day.
Why You Might Want to Start a Wingate by Wyndham Franchise
Wingate by Wyndham franchise caters to modern business people with workspaces fitted with ergonomic furniture that is designed to make work pleasurable during their stay. They offer free high-speed internet along with free computers and a workspace to improve guests' productivity even while on vacation or a business trip. With the rise in remote working, many professionals need to work while on the go, and Wingate by Wyndham has perfect facilities available.
That increase of remote working also means that the hotels and lodgings business could boom, and a Wingate by Wyndham franchise might be well-positioned to benefit from it. Wingate by Wyndham is a midscale category hotel brand with modest pricing. Their rooms are spacious and equipped with large-screen televisions, upscale beddings, and office spaces built for the guests’ relaxation and work needs.
What Could Make a Wingate by Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice
The Wingate by Wyndham franchise is less expensive than other hotel brands, with a fixed franchise fee. When seeking to franchise with Wingate by Wyndham, be prepared to make a financial investment.
Wingate by Wyndham offers financing for franchise fees, startup costs, and inventory costs for qualified beginners. They also have partnerships with third-party organizations that can offer financing options for equipment and inventory costs.
Wingate by Wyndham offers exceptional support to their new franchisees, offering both in-class and on-the-job training. Additional training includes regional workshops that are held for anywhere from 1 to 3 days. There are support materials available, such as a toll-free line, online assistance, the franchisee platform, and helpful newsletters. They also have standardized safety and security procedures to guide you.
How To Open Your Own Wingate by Wyndham Franchise
If you want to start the process of owning a Wingate by Wyndham franchise, you'll want to evaluate your area and make a plan to pick a location that fits your target audience. During the process, you'll likely be contacted by Wingate by Wyndham's director of development, who will discuss the terms and conditions of owning a Wingate by Wyndham franchise with you. You'll want to be ready to provide all necessary documentation and complete any required training. Before long, you'll be setting up a stress-free space for your guests.
Company Overview
About Wingate by Wyndham
- Industry
- Lodging
- Related Categories
- Hotels & Motels
- Founded
- 1995
- Parent Company
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Leadership
- Geoff Ballotti, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1995 (28 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 9,000
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 179 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wingate by Wyndham franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $36,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $335,864 - $12,546,538
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 4%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Wingate by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
- Third Party Financing
- Wingate by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Up to 30 hours
- Classroom Training
- 41-81 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Wingate by Wyndham? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Wingate by Wyndham landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Wingate by Wyndham ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Wingate by Wyndham.
Phenix Salon Suites
Hampton by Hilton
DoubleTree by Hilton
Casa de Corazón
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.