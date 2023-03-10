Winnie Couture

Winnie Couture

Bridal gowns
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$193K - $378K
Units as of 2021
10 66.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Winnie Couture is a gown outlet that sells high-quality bridal wear. Chris Lee, the chief executive officer, and his partner, Winnie Chlomin, the chief creative designer, started their company in 2007. Back then, it was a unique boutique in Beverly Hills, California. Now, it is a national franchise. The pair started franchising Winnie Couture's beautifully crafted designs in 2018.

Since beginning to franchise, Winnie Couture has opened several franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Winnie Couture Franchise

As a franchisee, you'll be responsible for ensuring that you maintain Winnie Couture's high standards and good reputation. For many brides, their wedding day is one of the most important days in their life. Choosing the right gown is a big part of the experience, and as a franchisee, you will be tasked with helping them make the perfect choice.

Winnie Couture is looking for franchisees who want to be directly involved in their business. Naturally, this will mean that they have to work with brides-to-be and their families and friends. Therefore, a potential franchisee should be a people person, a good communicator, tactful, and cheerful. It may also be helpful for franchisees to be knowledgeable about the gown industry and have a background in running a business.

What Might Make a Winnie Couture Franchise a Good Choice?

Winnie Couture may be a known name in the wedding gown industry. The brand has designed dresses for celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Kelly Clarkson, Helen Hunt, and Carrie Underwood. As such, opening a Winnie Couture franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Winnie Couture franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Winnie Couture Franchise

Opening a new business is a big leap, so you should ensure that you are as prepared as possible. First, ensure that there will be a market for a Winnie Couture franchise in your chosen area. Bridalwear is a specialized market, so you need to check the demographics in your locality and see if there is competition.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with the Winnie Couture franchise, you must perform your due diligence. Establish if entering the bridal industry is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Winnie Couture franchising team questions.

A Winnie Couture franchise agreement usually runs for ten years. You should make sure that you can sustain your business over that time. The Winnie Couture brand may offer continuous support as you go through your franchising journey.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Winnie Couture

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Apparel & Accessories
Founded
2007
Leadership
Chris Lee, CEO
Corporate Address
9437 S. Santa Monica Blvd.
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
10 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Winnie Couture franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$192,800 - $377,500
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Winnie Couture has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10 hours
Classroom Training
54.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Winnie Couture? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Winnie Couture ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #69 in 2022

Top New Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Winnie Couture.

Snap-on Tools

Professional tools and equipment
Ranked #21
Learn More

Dream Vacations

Travel agencies
Ranked #82
Request Info

Matco Tools

Mechanics' tools and equipment
Ranked #29
Learn More

Huntington Learning Center

Tutoring and test prep
Ranked #122
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing