Wolfnights

Wolfnights

Wraps, salads, sides
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$257K - $493K
Units as of 2020
2 100.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Itai Afek started Wolfnights in 2013 with one goal in mind: to produce the ideal wrap. Afek wanted to offer customers a wrap with salty, sweet, crunchy, and chewy elements in every bite. 

Wolfnights is a new idea for the wrap sandwich and fast food experience. A Wolfnights franchise should seek to please customers with tasty wraps, a loyalty program, and mobile in-app ordering. 

In 2019, Wolfnights began looking to expand its customer reach by franchising the tasty brand outside of its home state of New York.

Why You May Want To Start a Wolfnights Franchise

If you're interested in opening a Wolfnights franchise, it would be ideal if you have previous experience in the restaurant industry, though it isn't required. If franchisees do not have experience in the restaurant industry, Wolfnights expects the franchisee to hire a director of operations that will act as a restaurant manager. 

The ideal franchisees show a commitment to offering customers quality food, consistency, and respect. These three things are Wolfnights's core values. Franchisees generally need to have good customer service skills, proven leadership skills, and the ability to adapt to new situations. 

Wolfnights franchisees should fully trust and value their hired employees, from the front of house staff to back of house cooks. Wolfnigths seeks to give the best and seek the best in return. 

What Might Make a Wolfnights Franchise a Good Choice?

Wolfnights knows that menus need to be flexible to truly cater to all customers. With that in mind, Wolfnights offers low-carb, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free menu items. Wolfnights can make all the wraps in bowls with the sweet addition of sides, desserts, and drinks. Wolfnights uses all-natural ingredients with no added sugars. Also, all beef is expected to be grass-fed with no added antibiotics or hormones. 

To be part of the Wolfnights franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open a Wolfnights Franchise

As you decide if opening a Wolfnights franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Wolfnights franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Wolfnights, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of the process, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Wolfnights franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, you'll usually receive a great deal of assistance from the Wolfnights brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees with Wolfnights may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Wolfnights

Related Categories
Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
2013
Leadership
Itai Afek, CEO
Corporate Address
99 Rivington St.
New York, NY 10002
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wolfnights franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$256,500 - $492,500
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000 - $500,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
110 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Wolfnights? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Wolfnights.

Captain D's

Seafood
Ranked #276
Learn More

Boost Home Healthcare

Home healthcare
Request Info

Culver's

Frozen custard, specialty burgers
Ranked #5
Learn More

Tutor Doctor

Tutoring
Ranked #197
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing