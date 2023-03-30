Itai Afek started Wolfnights in 2013 with one goal in mind: to produce the ideal wrap. Afek wanted to offer customers a wrap with salty, sweet, crunchy, and chewy elements in every bite.

Wolfnights is a new idea for the wrap sandwich and fast food experience. A Wolfnights franchise should seek to please customers with tasty wraps, a loyalty program, and mobile in-app ordering.

In 2019, Wolfnights began looking to expand its customer reach by franchising the tasty brand outside of its home state of New York.

Why You May Want To Start a Wolfnights Franchise

If you're interested in opening a Wolfnights franchise, it would be ideal if you have previous experience in the restaurant industry, though it isn't required. If franchisees do not have experience in the restaurant industry, Wolfnights expects the franchisee to hire a director of operations that will act as a restaurant manager.

The ideal franchisees show a commitment to offering customers quality food, consistency, and respect. These three things are Wolfnights's core values. Franchisees generally need to have good customer service skills, proven leadership skills, and the ability to adapt to new situations.

Wolfnights franchisees should fully trust and value their hired employees, from the front of house staff to back of house cooks. Wolfnigths seeks to give the best and seek the best in return.

What Might Make a Wolfnights Franchise a Good Choice?

Wolfnights knows that menus need to be flexible to truly cater to all customers. With that in mind, Wolfnights offers low-carb, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free menu items. Wolfnights can make all the wraps in bowls with the sweet addition of sides, desserts, and drinks. Wolfnights uses all-natural ingredients with no added sugars. Also, all beef is expected to be grass-fed with no added antibiotics or hormones.

To be part of the Wolfnights franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Wolfnights Franchise

As you decide if opening a Wolfnights franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Wolfnights franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Wolfnights, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of the process, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Wolfnights franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, you'll usually receive a great deal of assistance from the Wolfnights brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees with Wolfnights may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.